Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families — so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent outfits worn by longtime royal favorites including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.

The Duchess of Cambridge braved the snow as she made her way to the National Portrait Gallery for the "Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography" exhibition. Kate, who is Patron of the gallery, made a floral statement sporting a smock bib dress by Orla Kiely, which she accessorized with a suede Jimmy Choo clutch and her Gianvito Rossi praline pumps.

