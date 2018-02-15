Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families — so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent outfits worn by longtime royal favorites including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.
The Duchess of Cambridge braved the snow as she made her way to the National Portrait Gallery for the "Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography" exhibition. Kate, who is Patron of the gallery, made a floral statement sporting a smock bib dress by Orla Kiely, which she accessorized with a suede Jimmy Choo clutch and her Gianvito Rossi praline pumps.
© Getty Images
Kate Middleton's baby bump took center stage in a blue dress by Seraphine during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William, Prince Harry and his soon-to-be wife, Meghan Markle.
© Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco was a vision in white donning a one-sleeved gown, silver sandals and heaps of diamonds as she stepped out for the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monte Carlo on February 27.
© Getty Images
Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet wore an animal print coat to the Dior fall/winter 2018-19 show during Paris Fashion Week.
© Getty Images
Front and center! Charlotte Casiraghi (left) sparkled in a stripped sweater alongside good friend Francois-Henri Pinault and actress Zoe Kravitz at the Saint Laurent presentation in Paris.
© Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain opted for a classic tweed peplum top and slim fit BOSS trousers for an audience at Zarzuela Palace on February 27.
© Getty Images
On February 27, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) where she has become a patron of the Nursing Now campaign.
The pregnant royal looked incredible in a bespoke Jenny Packham military-inspired coat with silver detail, worn over a matching blue dress. Kate completed her ensemble with Jimmy Choo high-heeled shoes and a blue clutch.
© Getty Images
Spain's Queen Letizia isn't one to shy away from bold color – and she definitely stood out from the crowd in her bright red ensemble at the opening of the ARCO 2018 Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid. The Queen's snakeskin clutch is by Carolina Herrera, and her red suede boots are from one of her favorite shoe brands, Magrit.
© WireImage
Queen Rania of Jordan's sunglasses and pumps perfectly complemented her outfit, which included a fun top with pink and turquoise ribbon details. The royal was attending the opening of the Jordan River Foundation’s Mobile Emerging Technology Exhibitions.
Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
On February 21, 2018, Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Sunderland, in North East England, with her husband the Duke of Cambridge. Pregnant Kate stunned in a dark green military style coat by Dolce & Gabbana, teaming her ensemble with high-heeled shoes, a simple clutch bag and delicate jewelry.
© Getty Images
Underneath the green Dolce & Gabbana coat, the Duchess wore a black and violet floral dress that featured mid-length sleeves by one of her favorite maternity designers, Seraphine.
© WENN
Hard hat required! William and Kate visited the Northern Spire, a new bridge over the River Wear, in Sunderland, England. While the visit was definitely out of the ordinary for the royal pair, what we loved most was the fact they had to don matching fluorescent safety vests and hard hats for the excursion.
© Getty Images
It's a mother-daughter royal style team! Princess Beatrice wore a sheer embroidered gown and mom Sarah, Duchess of York, wore a sleeveless red dress for the British Heart Foundation's The Beating Hearts Ball held at London's Guildhall on February 20.
© WireImage
Royal cousin Lady Amelia Windsor stepped out in a black lace dress and blue creepers for the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair during London Fashion Week at The Roundhouse on February 20.
© Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge dressed her baby bump in a black and white Erdem dress for the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception held at Buckingham Palace on February 19.
© Getty Images
Co-hosting the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace with Duchess Kate was the Countess of Wessex, who wore a black Burberry dress with red piping.
© Getty Images
On February 18, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the British Oscars — the BAFTAs — at London's Royal Albert Hall accompanied by Prince William. Kate looked glamorous walking the red carpet in a forest green empire waist Jenny Packham gown and emerald jewels.
© Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain made a statement stepping out in a leather top, studded clutch and leopard print coat by BOSS for a meeting about domestic violence issues at the Government Delegation for Gender-Based Violence headquarters in Madrid.
© Getty Images
Spain's Queen Letizia recycled her green caped dress for the National Sports Awards ceremony at El Pardo Palace in Madrid.
© Getty Images
Prince Albert's oldest daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi looked elegant in a white suit at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet presentation during New York Fashion Week.
© WireImage
Princess Olympia of Greece wore the season's must-have loose trench as she checked out the the Michael Kors Collection fall 2018 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 14.
© Getty Images
Queen Letizia wrapped up in a tailored coat at the Innovation and Design Awards held at El Bosque Theater in Mostoles, Spain on February 12.
© Getty Images
Princess Olympia made another fashionable NYFW appearance at the Bottega Veneta fall/winter 2018 fashion show on February 9.
© Getty Images
Also on the guest list at Bottega Veneta was Prince William's royal cousin Lady Amelia Windsor.
© Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore sandals and summery skirt and top to visit corn farmers in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia as the UN Secretary General's special advocate for Inclusive Finance and Development on February 12.
© Getty Images
Queen Letizia showed her wilder side in an animal print pencil skirt at the Tomas Salcedo Awards held at Zarzuela Palace on February 9.
© Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in style on February 7 as she paid a visit to Wickford, Essex to officially open a new community center as patron of Action to Addiction. Perfectly coordinating her coat to her iconic sapphire engagement ring, the Duchess opted for GOAT's Ellroy coat in Marine, which sells for $730, plus a pair of high heels and her signature clutch bag.
Photo: Getty Images/goatfashion.com
The week prior, during a visit to Norway, Duchess Kate showed some Italian style by wearing tailored coat by Dolce & Gabbana. The royal and Prince William were checking out the Hartvig Nissen School, the location for the hugely successful Norwegian television program Skam.
© Getty Images
The royal who has been compared to Queen Elsa in Frozen, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, looked elegant in an icy silver lace gown to dine with Duchess Kate and Prince William at the Royal Palace in Oslo.
© Getty Images
For the black tie affair, pregnant Kate Middleton looked ethereal in an Alexander McQueen gown with metallic embroidery. Her jewels included a diamond bracelet that was a wedding gift from her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth.
© WENN
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was simply chic in a cream-colored pea coat, navy skirt and black turtleneck as she gave Prince William and Duchess Kate a tour of Oslo.
© Getty Images
Kate Middleton wore one of her favorites, Erdem, while in Norway. The royal donned the "Christina" Devore Velvet Midi Dress, which is part of the designer's A/W 17 runway collection.
© Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain opted for classic navy blue at the 6th Cancer Forum at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid.
© Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore an asymmetrical LBD and gold T-strap shoes for a reception dinner held at the British Ambassador's residence with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Stockholm.
© Getty Images
Sweden's future Queen was chic once again in a double-breasted military jacket and dark purple booties as she showed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge around Stockholm.
© Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked ready for spring in a mint green suit and rose coat as she headed to the Karolinska Institute with William and Kate.
© WireImage
For the Karolinska Institute visit, Duchess Kate wore a red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker and carried a quilted Chanel handbag.
© Getty Images
Once inside, the Duchess removed her coat to reveal a stunning off-white bouclé dress from Alexander McQueen.
© Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain's simple pantsuit had some Spanish flair – beautiful lace hems. The monarch completed her look with a white blazer for the Foreign Ambassadors Reception held at the Royal Palace in Madrid.
© Getty Images