After a lengthy battle with ill health, including dementia, Queen Margrethe's's husband Prince Henrik, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family at Fredensborg Palace on February 13.



On February 15, the Danish royals, including Queen Margarethe, Her Majesty's heir Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary, and the monarch's granchildren, made the solemn journey with Prince Henrik's casket from Fredensborg Palace to Amalienborg Palace, about 40 minutes away in Copenhagen. Services for the late Prince will begin on Saturday, February 17, and his coffin will rest in the church at Christiansborg Palace, on the tiny island of Slotsholmen, where members of the public may pay their respects.

Here Crown Prince Frederik is seen with his 12-year-old son, second-in-line Prince Christian, seven-year-old son Prince Vincent, and ten-year-old daughter Princess Isabella, as they look at flowers left by mourners in front of Amalienborg Palace. Behind them are Crown Princess Mary, kneeling, as well as Henrik's younger son Prince Joachim with his children and wife Princess Marie.

