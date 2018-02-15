After a lengthy battle with ill health, including dementia, Queen Margrethe's's husband Prince Henrik, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family at Fredensborg Palace on February 13.
On February 15, the Danish royals, including Queen Margarethe, Her Majesty's heir Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary, and the monarch's granchildren, made the solemn journey with Prince Henrik's casket from Fredensborg Palace to Amalienborg Palace, about 40 minutes away in Copenhagen. Services for the late Prince will begin on Saturday, February 17, and his coffin will rest in the church at Christiansborg Palace, on the tiny island of Slotsholmen, where members of the public may pay their respects.
Here Crown Prince Frederik is seen with his 12-year-old son, second-in-line Prince Christian, seven-year-old son Prince Vincent, and ten-year-old daughter Princess Isabella, as they look at flowers left by mourners in front of Amalienborg Palace. Behind them are Crown Princess Mary, kneeling, as well as Henrik's younger son Prince Joachim with his children and wife Princess Marie.
Also there to help guide the young Princes and Princess as they publicly mourned their grandfather was Henrik's daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, wife of Crown Prince Frederik. Here, with Princess Marie and Henrik's grandchildren seen in the background, Mary and Prince Christian look at floral arrangements left by well-wishers.
Crown Prince Frederik held hands with his daughter Princess Isabella as they and Prince Vincent made their way across the cobblestone streets, arriving at Amalienborg Palace from Frederiksborg.
Future King Prince Christian looked solemnly out of the car window as his grandfather's casket arrived at Amalienborg.
A widowed Queen Margrethe emerged from Fredensborg Palace on February 15, as the hearse carrying her husband's remains prepared to leave for Amalienborg Palace.
The Queen stood with her grandchildren in the Palace doorway as Prince Henrik's casket was carried to be moved to Cophenhagen.
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark were seen arriving at Fredensborg Palace in Fredensborg on February 14, 2018, after news that His Royal Highness Prince Henrik had passed away was announced.
A giant portrait of Prince Henrik is seen hanging from the facade of the French Embassy in Copenhagen. Aristocrat Prince Henrik was born Henri Marie Jean André de Laborde de Monpezat on June 11, 1934, in Talence, a suburb of Bordeaux.
