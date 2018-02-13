READ MORE +

Ahead of their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit Edinburg on February 13. The pair carried out their first official joint visit to Scotland to meet members of the public, learn more about organizations that work in the local community and nationwide, and to celebrate youth in the Scottish Year of Young People 2018. Click through for a look at highlights from the royal and actress’ trip.

Harry, who became Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Marines in December 2017, and his future wife were officially welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band. They were also welcomed by the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Cruachan IV. The pony is the same one Queen Elizabeth reprimanded for eating her flowers in 2017 during her trip to Stirling Castle.