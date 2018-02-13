Ahead of their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit Edinburg on February 13. The pair carried out their first official joint visit to Scotland to meet members of the public, learn more about organizations that work in the local community and nationwide, and to celebrate youth in the Scottish Year of Young People 2018. Click through for a look at highlights from the royal and actress’ trip.
Harry, who became Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Marines in December 2017, and his future wife were officially welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band. They were also welcomed by the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Cruachan IV. The pony is the same one Queen Elizabeth reprimanded for eating her flowers in 2017 during her trip to Stirling Castle.
The Suits alum laughed as Prince Harry pet Cruachan.
© WENN
Cruachan IV’s handler Major Mark Wilkinson, revealed: “[Meghan and Harry] asked him, saying he’s a wee star, he knows he is on parade and is showing off. They said it was lovely to meet him.”
© WENN
Meghan braved the cold weather wearing a $2,895 tartan wool double breasted coat by Burberry — which she paired with black trousers by Veronica Beard and a Wolford Portland turtleneck. The royal bride-to-be accessorized her look with a Strathberry crossbody bag and black suede ankle boots by Jimmy Choo.
© WireImage
During their walkabout, Meghan revealed that her bachelorette party is planned. “We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos,” Tom Martin, 30, who was visiting the Scottish city from London, shared. “Meghan said ‘Im not sure — it’s sorted but it will be fun.’ Harry said he didn’t know.” He added, “I’m sure William’s got something up his sleeve.”
One middle-aged man shouted out to Meghan as they arrived: “It’s not him you want to marry — it’s me!”© WENN
Kate Middleton's future sister-in-law looked surprised upon receiving a gift from a fan during her walkabout. "“She was introducing herself with ‘hi, I’m Meghan’ as if no-one knew who she was," well-wisher Tom Martin shared.
© Getty Images
Harry and Meghan visited Social Bite — a social business and enterprise cafe in Edinburgh city center. Social Bite runs cafes throughout Scotland that distribute food and hot drinks to the homeless, as well as employing staff who have experienced homelessness themselves. The engaged pair heard from the staff about their experiences and how Social Bite helped them overcome homelessness.
The TV star told volunteers that she also used to volunteer, at a soup kitchen when she was 15.
© Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's grandson and the American TV actress couldn't keep their hands to themselves while walking in Edinburgh. The pair will say "I do" on May 19, 2018.
© WENN
Meghan, who is a dog owner, made a furry friend during her walkabout in Edinburgh.
© WENN
Prince Harry and Meghan walked around the one o'clock gun during their visit to Edinburgh Castle on February 13.
© Getty Images
The engaged pair walked hand-in-hand at Edinburgh Castle. Prince William and Kate Middeton first met in Scotland back in 2001 while studying at the University of St. Andrews.