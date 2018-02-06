These royals may have access to crown jewels, but they once sought gold at the Olympic Games! Some of the world's well-known leaders have taken the global stage to show off their athleticism in their favorite sports. Ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics, here is a look at King Felipe, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and more royals who have competed in the international sporting event.
Anne, Princess Royal
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s only daughter rode equestrian and represented Great Britain in the 1975 Summer Games in Montreal. During the competition, the British royal honored the Queen by riding her horse Goodwill. In 2012, ahead of the Olympics in London, Zara Tindall’s mother admitted that she would have “hated” to compete in the London games.
"I would have found it really difficult, I suspect, to do it on a home patch – much easier to have done it elsewhere,” she explained. “I'd hate to be doing it now – that's all I can tell you. It's got worse." When asked if it was because of pressure, she added: "I think there's so much, yes, to everybody. Once upon a time it would have been for one or two of the athletes who were high profile and the BOA could help support and bring them on.”
© Getty Images
King Felipe of Spain
A young then-Felipe, Prince of Austrias competed in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Like his father King Juan Carlos I, Felipe was a member of Spain's sailing team and even held his country’s flag during the opening ceremony. Felipe’s sister, Infanta Cristina is also a former Olympian, having competed in the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988 as part of the sailing team.
© Getty Images
Princess Haya bint al-Hussein of Jordan
The late King Hussein’s daughter has been a long-standing equestrian. The Princess even held the title of President of the International Equestrian Federation. In 2000, Haya competed in the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, finishing 70th. Despite her placement, she took a lot away from her experience as an athlete saying: "I was able to interact with levels of society in Jordan that I would have never probably seen in the palace.”
© Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco
Grace Kelly's son was one stellar athlete! Prince Albert competed on behalf of his country as a member of the principality's bobsled team from 1988-2002. He has also been a member of the Olympic Committee since 1985.
During his time competing in the games, the Prince – whose grandfather also won medals in the Olympics rowing – did not seek special treatment, instead opting to stay in the Olympic Village dorm rooms with the rest of his team. “I think it’s a must,” Albert previously told ESPN. “It’s part of the Olympic experience. Those who aren’t staying there are missing an important part of the experience.”
© Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Like her husband, Charlene also represented her country at the Olympics. Prince Albert’s wife competed in the 2000 Olympic Games – held in Sydney, as part of South Africa’s swimming team.
The mother-of-two, who has been a swimmer since she was a kid, always had hopes of one day competing at the international sporting event. “I had dreams to go to the Olympics when I was eight-years-old,” she said during an interview with CNN. “My mom was a diver – I drew a lot of inspiration from her and I managed to get to the Olympic games.”
© Getty Images
Zara Tindall
Zara followed in the footsteps of her mother Princess Anne and competed in the 2012 Olympic Games — representing Team GB in the Equestrian competition. Mike Tindall’s wife was originally due to make her debut in 2008, but was forced to drop from the competition due to her horse’s injury.
Upon making her debut in 2012, Zara and her team won silver for their nation – making her the first Olympic medalist to receive the award from her mother. Mia Tindall's mom called her win “such a big relief.” Adding: “There were a few mistakes, but at the end of the day we came with a silver medal.”
© Getty Images