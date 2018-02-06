READ MORE +

These royals may have access to crown jewels, but they once sought gold at the Olympic Games! Some of the world's well-known leaders have taken the global stage to show off their athleticism in their favorite sports. Ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics, here is a look at King Felipe, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and more royals who have competed in the international sporting event.

Anne, Princess Royal

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s only daughter rode equestrian and represented Great Britain in the 1975 Summer Games in Montreal. During the competition, the British royal honored the Queen by riding her horse Goodwill. In 2012, ahead of the Olympics in London, Zara Tindall’s mother admitted that she would have “hated” to compete in the London games.

"I would have found it really difficult, I suspect, to do it on a home patch – much easier to have done it elsewhere,” she explained. “I'd hate to be doing it now – that's all I can tell you. It's got worse." When asked if it was because of pressure, she added: "I think there's so much, yes, to everybody. Once upon a time it would have been for one or two of the athletes who were high profile and the BOA could help support and bring them on.”

© Getty Images