In1999, Maxima Zorreguieta met then-Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at a party in Seville, Spain. A little under a year after Queen Beatrix announced their official engagement, the Dutch royal and his Latina love, tied the knot on February 2, 2002. Since their fairytale nuptials, the now-King and Queen of the Netherlands have welcomed daughters Princess Ariane, Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia. Relive Maxima and Willem-Alexander’s royal wedding here…
The newly married couple waved from the balcony of the royal palace to well-wishers and guests who wanted to bear witness to their special day.
© Getty Images
Willem made his way into the 15th-century church Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam, Holland before officially saying "I do" to his bride. On his wedding day, the Prince wore the full Captain in the Royal Netherlands Navy uniform. The Prince's wedding day fit was decorated with the Accession Medal 1980, ribbon and star of a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Lion of the Netherlands, the Officer’s Cross and star of a Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion of Nassau.
© Getty Images
The bride wore a beautiful gown by Valentino. The dress was made of ivory mikado silk that accompanied a cowl neckline and three-quarter sleeves and a stunning 16.4 foot lace train. The former banker topped off her look with a diamond tiara and a lace veil.
Photo: Jeroen van der Meyde
Maxima's bridesmaids held on to her stunning lace train as she and her new husband walked out of the church on their wedding day.
© Getty Images
The Prince and his Princess made their way out of the church where they were greeted by an arch of swords held by Officers of the Royal Netherlands Navy. In total 1,900 military personnel took part in the ceremony.
© Getty Images
Prince Charles made his way to the ceremony. Queen Elizabeth's son was among the likes of Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.
© Getty Images
Willem-Alexander and Maxima posed with their family after the ceremony.
© Getty Images
Just like in the fairytales, the bride and groom left the Royal Palace in Amsterdam in a horse-drawn carriage.
© Getty Images
The new Dutch Princess waved to well-wishers as she rode away with her husband.
© Getty Images
Sealed with a kiss! Willem Alexander showed off his new bride on the balcony of the Royal Palace, where the newlyweds shared their first public kiss as husband and wife.
© Getty Images