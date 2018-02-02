READ MORE +

In1999, Maxima Zorreguieta met then-Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at a party in Seville, Spain. A little under a year after Queen Beatrix announced their official engagement, the Dutch royal and his Latina love, tied the knot on February 2, 2002. Since their fairytale nuptials, the now-King and Queen of the Netherlands have welcomed daughters Princess Ariane, Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia. Relive Maxima and Willem-Alexander’s royal wedding here…

The newly married couple waved from the balcony of the royal palace to well-wishers and guests who wanted to bear witness to their special day.

© Getty Images