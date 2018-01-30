Prince William and Kate Middleton said goodbye to England and hello to Sweden! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expecting their third child, embarked on their first royal tour of the year on January 30. William and Kate are set to participate in various engagements and meet fellow royalty as they spend two days in Sweden before jetting off to spend two days in Norway.
Speaking about what to expect from the rest of the royal tour, the couple's communication secretary Jason Knauf said: "The Duke and Duchess have asked, as with previous overseas visits, that this tour allow them opportunities to meet as many Swedes and Norwegians as possible. Their royal highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, those working in the mental health sector, and leaders in business, academia and scientific research, government, civil society and the creative industries."
Day One
The royal couple started their trip on the ice. William and Kate shared a laugh as they watched young kids play bandy hockey at an outdoor ice skating venue in the center of Stockholm. During their engagement, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s parents were taught more about the sport, which is popular in Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and the United States.
Girls rule! Kate spent some time talking to a few of the young female competitors.
Kate braved the cold (and her competition) as she took her turn in the shooting contest against her husband. The Duchess, who was the captain of her field hockey team at school, lost the friendly match in style – wearing a coat by Burberry, black jeans, a jumper by Swedish designer Fjallraven and a cozy bobble hat.
William didn’t take it easy on his wife, who is expecting their third child, as he dominated with two goals against her one.
After braving the cold, William and Kate, who wore a green dress by Catherine Walker, headed inside the Royal Palace of Stockholm where they posed for an official photo with King Carl Gustaf XVI, Queen Silvia, Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria, before a sit down lunch.
After their lunch, the royal couples were greeted by crowds as they took a stroll from the Royal Palace to the Nobel museum. Once they arrived, William, Kate, Victoria and Daniel were picture perfect as they waved goodbye before exploring the historic location.
Selfies in Sweden! William broke a bit of protocol as he posed for a photo with a friendly well-wisher.
Princess Victoria and Kate showcased their royal style as they held on to flowers – during their walk to the Nobel Museum. For their walkabout, the royal ladies matched in green coats. Kate stepped out in a deep green coat with a faux fur lapel from TROY London and her black Peruvian Connection alpaca hat. Crown Princess Victoria opted to keep warm in Swedish designer Ida Sjostedt.
Victoria, William, Daniel and Catherine had a perfect view of the scenery during their walk to the Nobel Museum. The historic building is located in the old Stock Exchange building on the north side of the public square. The museum is used as a place to reflect on the memory and accomplishments of Nobel laureates.
