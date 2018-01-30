READ MORE +

Prince William and Kate Middleton said goodbye to England and hello to Sweden! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expecting their third child, embarked on their first royal tour of the year on January 30. William and Kate are set to participate in various engagements and meet fellow royalty as they spend two days in Sweden before jetting off to spend two days in Norway.

Speaking about what to expect from the rest of the royal tour, the couple's communication secretary Jason Knauf said: "The Duke and Duchess have asked, as with previous overseas visits, that this tour allow them opportunities to meet as many Swedes and Norwegians as possible. Their royal highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, those working in the mental health sector, and leaders in business, academia and scientific research, government, civil society and the creative industries."

Day One

The royal couple started their trip on the ice. William and Kate shared a laugh as they watched young kids play bandy hockey at an outdoor ice skating venue in the center of Stockholm. During their engagement, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s parents were taught more about the sport, which is popular in Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and the United States.

