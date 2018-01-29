READ MORE +

When Prince William and Kate Middleton travel to Sweden and Norway for their royal tour, the couple will be supported by their regular entourage. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's parents will embark on their tour on January 30, visiting some tourist landmarks in both Stockholm and Oslo over the course of four days, and spending time with the Swedish and Norwegian royal families.

Despite the tour being all about the Cambridges, attention will be on a number of other friendly faces too. William and Kate's A-team will accompany them from day one, making sure that everything goes to plan. Find out who's who in the Duke and Duchess' entourage...

