When Prince William and Kate Middleton travel to Sweden and Norway for their royal tour, the couple will be supported by their regular entourage. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's parents will embark on their tour on January 30, visiting some tourist landmarks in both Stockholm and Oslo over the course of four days, and spending time with the Swedish and Norwegian royal families.
Despite the tour being all about the Cambridges, attention will be on a number of other friendly faces too. William and Kate's A-team will accompany them from day one, making sure that everything goes to plan. Find out who's who in the Duke and Duchess' entourage...
© Getty Images
Catherine Quinn — Private Secretary
Kate's new private secretary Catherine Quinn, who took over from Rebecca Deacon last October, will be making her debut on a royal tour. The Duchess' right-hand woman will be in charge of briefing Kate on who she's meeting, and will ensure that all official programs and engagements go to plan. At public events such as walkabouts, Catherine will always be a few meters from Kate and will be on hand to hold the Duchess' gifts, flowers and cards she receives from members of the public.
Catherine previously worked as the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School. She has an MBA from the business school, as well as degrees from US and UK universities. She has previously held leadership positions at Middle Temple, where she was chief executive, and the Wellcome Trust, where she was head of grants management.
© Getty Images
Amanda Cook Tucker — Hairdresser
Amanda Cook Tucker, the woman behind Kate's trademark Chelsea blow-dry, will accompany the Duchess on tour to help her maintain her gorgeous look. The famed hairdresser, who has styled Kate's locks for years, has joined the mom-of-two on previous tours.
Amanda also visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mom's tresses into chic, tousled waves. With Amanda on call, not a hair will be out of place. Ahead of the tour, she shared a photo of what she is packing in Kate's beauty bag, which was filled with several hair tools and products. The hairstylist is being paid to go on the tour privately by William and Kate.
© Getty Images
Natasha Archer — Personal Assistant
Natasha Archer, or Tash as she is fondly called in royal circles, is the creative brain behind the Duchess' chic and impeccable style. She was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy and since then, Tash has been upping the "it factor" of Kate's wardrobe. She has encouraged the Duchess to experiment a bit more with her outfits, while also ensuring that Kate holds tight to her style-icon status.
Tash formed part of Kate's close entourage during the Australia and New Zealand tour in 2014, and again at India and Bhutan, and Canada, in 2016. Tash may be traveling to Sweden and Norway in her role as personal assistant, a position she holds alongside her stylist duties.
© Getty Images
Katrina McKeever — Press Officer
Press officers Katrina McKeever (pictured) along with Charlotte Pool and Jason Knauf make up William and Kate's press team. Jason is an American PR guru who joined the team in 2015, having previously worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland. Jason was also an adviser to the former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark.
He holds a degree in political science and international relations from the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, as well as a masters degree in politics and communication from the London School of Economics. Jason has accompanied Prince Harry on tour to New Zealand, South Africa and most recently Nepal.
© Getty Images