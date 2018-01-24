Princess Charlene of Monaco proves she's a regular mom with her twins

READ MORE +

Princess Charlene became blessed two times over with the arrival of her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in 2014. Since giving birth, the South African beauty has showed off her maternal side doting on her little ones at official engagements. Prince Albert has previously praised his wife calling her a “great mother.” In 2015, the Monaco royal told People magazine, “She’s very eager to be with her children at all times.” Albert added, “I don’t think they would be as smiling and happy as they are if she weren’t as good a mother as she is.”

Charlene proudly posed with her newborns in a photo to commemorate the twins' baptism on May 10, 2015. The new mom cradled her babies in the tender black and white portrait, while Prince Jacques slept soundly and Gabriella gazed at her mother.

Photo: Facebook/palaismonaco