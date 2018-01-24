Princess Charlene of Monaco proves she's a regular mom with her twins

Princess Charlene became blessed two times over with the arrival of her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in 2014. Since giving birth, the South African beauty has showed off her maternal side doting on her little ones at official engagements. Prince Albert has previously praised his wife calling her a “great mother.” In 2015, the Monaco royal told People magazine, “She’s very eager to be with her children at all times.” Albert added, “I don’t think they would be as smiling and happy as they are if she weren’t as good a mother as she is.”
Charlene proudly posed with her newborns in a photo to commemorate the twins' baptism on May 10, 2015. The new mom cradled her babies in the tender black and white portrait, while Prince Jacques slept soundly and Gabriella gazed at her mother.
Like mother, like daughter! The blonde beauties got close for a sweet mother-daughter picture taken inside the royal palace during Monaco's 2017 National Day celebrations.
Princess Charlene held on to her look-alike son Prince Jacques as they watched a performance at Monaco's traditional picnic in 2015.
Charlene looked any other mom pushing her twins in a stroller during the "March for Climate" in 2015.
Safe in mom’s arms! The Monaco royal gave her daughter a reassuring hug while at the International Rugby Tournament of Monaco in 2017.
Princess Charlene enjoyed a sporty outing with her little boy, attending the 6th Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament held at Stade Louis II in 2016.
Grace Kelly's daughter-in-law gave one of her babies a smooch after Jacques and Gabriella's baptism at the Monaco Cathedral in 2015.
Proud mom Charlene kept her sharply-dressed kids close during Monaco’s 2017 National Day celebrations.
The mom-of-two gave her son a helping hand as he took a few steps at a surprise celebration at the Place d'Armes in 2015.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene got into the holiday spirit visiting Monaco’s Christmas village with their young children in 2016.
The doting mom held on to Prince Jacques as they greeted well-wishers from the palace's balcony during Monaco's National Day celebrations in 2015.
Princess Charlene was one super mom carrying both of her kids during their visit to the Hector Otto Foundation in 2017. The trio visited senior citizens and passed out baskets and photos to residents.
Like all other moms, Princess Charlene celebrated her son and daughter’s second birthdays with a jungle safari-themed party at the Monaco Nautical Society. The royal family arrived on a train for the fun-filled celebration in 2016.
Mommy’s little girl! The Monaco royal kissed her daughter while Princess Gabriella observed the crowds below from the palace’s balcony during Monaco’s 2015 National Day celebrations.
The former Olympic swimmer placed a tender kiss on one of her newborns' heads during the official presentation of the Monaco twins on January 7, 2015.
