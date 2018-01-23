READ MORE +

There's nothing quite like a grandmother's love. Though the Monaco royals are generally reserved while carrying out engagements, Princess Caroline doesn't shy away from showering her adorable grandkids and even her grown children with love.

Discussing his sister in 2017, Prince Albert told People magazine, “[Caroline’s] a very good mother, and probably an even better grandmother now if that’s possible.” He added, “She really raised her kids well. Without a father for many years, that’s important. I’m incredibly proud of her children and to have them turn out as they have — that’s a tribute to her.”

Safe in grandma’s arms! Princess Caroline held her oldest grandson, Sacha Casiraghi, close to her chest during the 10th Anniversary of the Throne Celebrations on July 11, 2015 in Monaco.

