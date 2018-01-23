There's nothing quite like a grandmother's love. Though the Monaco royals are generally reserved while carrying out engagements, Princess Caroline doesn't shy away from showering her adorable grandkids and even her grown children with love.
Discussing his sister in 2017, Prince Albert told People magazine, “[Caroline’s] a very good mother, and probably an even better grandmother now if that’s possible.” He added, “She really raised her kids well. Without a father for many years, that’s important. I’m incredibly proud of her children and to have them turn out as they have — that’s a tribute to her.”
Safe in grandma’s arms! Princess Caroline held her oldest grandson, Sacha Casiraghi, close to her chest during the 10th Anniversary of the Throne Celebrations on July 11, 2015 in Monaco.
Still mommy’s little girl! Prince Albert’s sister shared a silly moment with her look-alike daughter Charlotte Casiraghi while at the 9th International Jumping Show on April 12, 2003 in Monte Carlo.
Princess Alexandra of Hanover had a case of the giggles while playing with her mom’s glasses during the 2003 International Jumping Show.
Princess Caroline placed a tender kiss on her granddaughter India Casiraghi’s head during Monaco’s National Day celebrations in 2016. The royal tot seemed unfazed as she sucked her thumb while watching well-wishers below from the palace's balcony.
New mom Princess Caroline gave her firstborn, Andrea Casiraghi, her finger to suck on after leaving the Princess Grace Hospital following her son’s birth in 1984.
The Princess took on the role of the dutiful grandmother showing her grandson Sacha Casiraghi the ropes while participating in Monaco’s National Day celebrations in 2014.
Grace Kelly’s daughter crouched down to Sacha's level to watch musicians perform during celebrations to mark Monaco National Day in 2016.
The mom-of-four gave her youngest child, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, a hand as the toddler stood on a table during an event in Monaco back in 2011.
Three’s company too! Princess Caroline was joined by two of her grandsons — Sacha Casiraghi and Raphaël Elmaleh — as she greeted crowds from the palace’s balcony during Monaco’s National Day celebrations in 2016.
Caroline could not have looked happier posing with her newborn son Pierre Casiraghi alongside her older children Andrea and Charlotte Casiraghi, who were being held by the royal’s brother, Prince Albert, and husband, Stefano Casiraghi, in 1987.
