Mia Tindall: Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter's most adorable photos

Zara and Mike Tindall's cheeky daughter Mia Tindall became an instant star when she held her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's handbag in the monarch's 90th birthday portrait. The charismatic tot, who was born on January 17, 2014, has since proven that she's always ready for her close-up! Click through for a look at some of Mia's cutest photos.
Mia Tindall took cover as she ran around the fields of Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 9, 2017.
Zara Phillips’ little girl stuck her tongue out at Charlie Meade — the son of rider Harry Meade — as they took a stroll during the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 8, 2017.
Say what?! The royal tot made a confused gesture as she continued her playdate with her pal throughout the day.
The outgoing toddler took her mom's boxer dog Spey for a walk while at the 2017 Gatcombe Horse Trials.
Because two is better than one! The Queen's great-granddaughter snacked on a double ice-cream cone during the Festival of British Eventing.
Driving Miss Mia! The adorable tot peered out from her car as her grandmother Princess Anne drove around the Gatcombe Horse Trials on March 26 in Stroud, England.
It was the moment that shot Mia into the international spotlight! The little girl held her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's purse when she joined her youngest royal relatives — including Princess Charlotte and Prince George — for the monarch's 90th birthday portrait, shot by Annie Leibovitz.
The lights went out for the adorable royal when her hat slipped over her eyes while strolling around at the 2015 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.
Hoping to instill a love of horses in her daughter from an early age, Zara took baby Mia to her first horse-riding event when she was only three-months-old.
No peeking dad! Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter had some fun with her father Mike Tindall on the sidelines of the Festival of British Eventing in 2017.
Mia's adorable reaction was captured as she played around during the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo in 2016.
Mia made a silly face as she and her mother enjoyed a day at the Festival of British Eventing in 2017.
Mia had a fun day of activities while at the Burnham Market Horse Trails in Burnham Market, England back in April 2017.
Catch her if you can! Mia shared a sweet moment with her cousin Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge chased his cousin Zara's little girl around at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match during the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo in 2017.
A young equestrian in training! Mia saddled up on a hose riding simulator during the 2017 the Festival of British Eventing.
