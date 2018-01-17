Mia Tindall: Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter's most adorable photos

READ MORE +

Zara and Mike Tindall's cheeky daughter Mia Tindall became an instant star when she held her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's handbag in the monarch's 90th birthday portrait. The charismatic tot, who was born on January 17, 2014, has since proven that she's always ready for her close-up! Click through for a look at some of Mia's cutest photos.

Mia Tindall took cover as she ran around the fields of Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 9, 2017.

Photo: Getty Images