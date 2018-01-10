All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HOLA!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and more.
One day after her 36th birthday, Kate Middleton carried out her first engagement of 2018 at the Reach Academy with Place2Be on January 10. During her visit, Kate took some time to play with Bear, one of the therapy dogs in training at the school.
One of the royal mom’s biggest passions is youth empowerment, which is why she paid a visit to London’s Reach Academy to discuss the effects of social media with schoolchildren. Sitting at a roundtable, surrounded by students and their professors, the Duchess expressed her concerns, “It can get so addictive, as well. It becomes part of your lifestyle, doesn’t it."
Photo: Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images
The Duchess joined some of the younger students for art activities, while hearing about the school’s commitment to creating vital lines of communication between home and school.
Photo: Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images
The doctor is in! Prince William suited up in scrubs as he joined Professor Vinidh Paleri and his team as they performed a minimally invasive robotic surgery on a patient with adenoid cystic carcinoma during his visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, London on January 10.
Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivias/Getty Images
After witnessing the procedure and viewing two pioneering robotic surgeries, William sat and talked with patients at the hospital including, Will Cowell.
Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivias/Getty Images
While joining in a group discussion at the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on January 10, Prince William opened up about his relationship with Harry as part of the charity's "Best Man Project" — which helps to celebrate men's friendships.
When asked by Capital FM DJ Ronan Kemp about his role at Harry's wedding, William clarified: "He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject," – referring to the diary clash that sees the wedding fall on the same day as the FA Cup Final. The royal father-of-two added that he was "trying to see what I can do" about the situation.
Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
Queen Letiza meant business as she attended a meeting at the Fundeu BBVA Foundation on January 10 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their second joint engagement in Brixton on January 9. The pair, who are set to wed in May days, are juggling wedding planning along with their official duties.
The actress and the Prince held hands and were all smiles as they visited the studios of Reprezent 107.3 in South London, the only 24-hour underground music station in the UK produced by people under 25.
Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
During the visit, Harry and Meghan listened to various stories from the DJs, including Remi Adermi, 34, who taught the Prince a special handshake. After Remi showed him how to do it once, the Prince got the gesture down perfectly. Joking with Remi: “That’s just for us, just between us.”
Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte is all grown up and off to school! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two-year-old daughter attended her first day of nursery school on January 8. To mark the occasion, Kate Middleton snapped photos of her little girl on the steps of Kensington Palace before heading to Willcocks Nursery School.
In the photos shared by Kensington Palace, Charlotte adorably posed for her mom sitting on a set of steps in one picture and standing in another showing off her first day of school attire. Along with the photos, a statement read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.”
Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Olympia of Greece, right, chatted with Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Stallone at the "Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls with Dior'" party at A.O.C. in Los Angeles on January 6.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for W Magazine
Norway's future king Crown Prince Haakon shared a laugh with his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit while on stage during the Sport Gala Awards held at the Olympic Amphitheater in Hamar, Norway on January 6.
Photo: Nigel Waldron/WireImage
As mom Queen Sofia looked on, King Felipe VI shook hands with his father Juan Carlos I during the Epiphany Day celebrations. Former King Juan Carlos turned 80 one day earlier on January 5.
Photo: JUANJO MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images
Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia made a regal entrance at the Pascua Militar (Epiphany Day celebrations) held at the Royal Palace in Madrid, January 6.
Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Against the gorgeous backdrop of the great outdoors, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, 23, shared this fun selfie co-starring his 12-year-old little brother Prince Hashem on his Instagram page.
Photo: Instagram/@alhusseinjo
A pregnant Kate Middleton was in high spirits as she attended a church service at St. Mary Magdalene with husband Prince William and grandfather-in-law Prince Philip on January 7.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II made sure to keep warm with a blanket over her legs as she left the St. Mary Magdalene Sunday service at Sandringham on January 7.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Wearing her signature pearls, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko's granddaughter Princess Mako, 26, waved from the Imperial Palace balcony during the New Year's greeting. The future royal bride is set for an eventful 2018, as she plans to give up her royal status to the throne after marrying law clerk Kei Komuro in November.
Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images