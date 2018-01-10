READ MORE +

One day after her 36th birthday, Kate Middleton carried out her first engagement of 2018 at the Reach Academy with Place2Be on January 10. During her visit, Kate took some time to play with Bear, one of the therapy dogs in training at the school.

One of the royal mom’s biggest passions is youth empowerment, which is why she paid a visit to London’s Reach Academy to discuss the effects of social media with schoolchildren. Sitting at a roundtable, surrounded by students and their professors, the Duchess expressed her concerns, “It can get so addictive, as well. It becomes part of your lifestyle, doesn’t it."

Photo: Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images