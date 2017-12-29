From royal weddings to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal engagement seen around the world! It was a busy year for royal family members. Kate Middleton proved to be the dancing Duchess with Paddington Bear, while Monaco’s royal family exuded glamour at the annual Rose Ball. Princess Estelle, Queen Letizia and more found themselves on our top 20 royal moments list. Click through for a look at some of 2017’s royal highlights.
Just call her Mother Goose! Kate Middleton played the role of big sister and mom at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews on May 20. The Duchess of Cambridge shushed young flower girls and pageboys as they made their way into St. Mark's Church for the English countryside ceremony.
Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Queen Letizia made a statement at a state banquet held at Buckingham Palace wearing a striking red, off-the-shoulder embellished gown by her go-to designer Felipe Varela. The Spanish monarch topped off her regal look with the Fleur-de-Lis tiara. King Felipe's stylish wife posed beside Queen Elizabeth inside the palace on July 12. The trip marked Spain’s first state visit to the UK since 1986 with King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.
Photo: MATT DUNHAM/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Caroline’s oldest child, Andrea Casiraghi made a rare appearance with his own little family — wife Tatiana Santo Domingo and their two-year-old daughter India and four-year-old son Sacha. The foursome looked stylish wearing shades as they strolled hand-in-hand at the Monaco street circuit on May 28. The royal tots coordinated in red and white ensembles for the occasion, while wearing matching shoes. Tatiana took a cue from her kids donning a red, white and black printed floor-length summer frock.
Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Princess Estelle gave her mom Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden a sweet hug during the royal's 40th birthday festivities in July. The celebration at Borgholms sports field began with a performance of Norwegian pop duo Marcus and Martinus, who are reportedly a favorite of the little Princess.
Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie of Monaco paid tribute to their late mother, Grace Kelly, in the perfect way — screening the film that earned the Princess of Monaco her Academy Award. The actress’ children along with her look-alike granddaughter Camille Gottlieb, who is Stephanie's youngest child, came together on the eve of what would have been Grace’s 88th birthday (November 12).
The royals were on hand to honor their family’s matriarch 35 years after her tragic passing and to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA. The Hollywood star’s children and 19-year-old grandchild screened Grace’s 1954 film The Country Girl at the Théâtre Princesse Grace in Monaco. The adaptation of Clifford Odets' stage drama earned Grace her Oscar for Best Actress.
Photo: Facebook/Palais Princier de Monaco
Fashion met foreign policy at the White House in April. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania welcomed King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan to the presidential residence in Washington, D.C. After lunch at the White House, the first lady and the Queen, who are both advocates for education, paid a visit to Excel Academy — a public charter school for girls in southeast D.C., where the ladies showed off their blossoming friendship.
Photo: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images
The dancing Duchess! Kate Middleton shared a dance with Paddington Bear during a surprise appearance on October 16 at the Charities Forum event at London’s Paddington train station. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Princes William and Harry at the engagement where they met with children supported by Their Royal Highnesses’ Charities Forum on board the Belmond British Pullman Train.
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Harry announced his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle on November 27. Kensington Palace released the statement regarding the Prince and the 36-year-old TV star’s engagement. It read: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course."
The statement continued: "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace." The pair posed for photos at Kensington Palace shortly after the announcement.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Letizia dazzled at a dinner gala held at the royal palace in Madrid. The Spanish monarch gave Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s wife Nechama Rivlin a helping hand during the formal affair. The Israeli couple’s visit to Spain in November marked Israel’s second Head of State visit to the European country.
Photo: Borja Benito - Pool/Getty Images
There’s a new Prince on the playground! Prince George attended his first day of school on September 7. The future King was escorted to Thomas’s Battersea in London by his doting father Prince William, while his mom Kate Middleton was ill with morning sickness. Before heading to school, William sweetly held on to his firstborn's hand as they posed for a portrait on the steps outside of their home, Kensington Palace.
Photo: Chris Jackson
The Spanish royal family was out in full force on October 12 to attend the annual National Day military parade. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were joined by their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía for the event.
The royals showed a united front at the celebration despite political turmoil in the country. Spain's National Day, which takes place on October 12, commemorates when Christopher Columbus first set foot in the Americas. This year’s festivities included a special memory for the victims of the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks.
Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey
A look of love! King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden sweetly cradled his grandson Prince Gabriel’s head while the newborn's proud parents Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia gazed at their baby boy during his royal christening on December 1 at Stockholm’s Drottningholm Palace Chapel.
Photo: JONAS EKSTROMER/AFP/Getty Images
American-born Prince Philip of Serbia married his fiancée Danica Marinkovic in a spectacular wedding on October 7. The couple said "I do" at the Cathedral Church of St. Michael the Archangel in front of a host of European royals, before celebrating at the White Palace in Belgrade, Serbia. Danica — also known as Dana Maar — was a modern bride wearing a full-length silk gown by designer Roksanda Ilincic that featured billowy sheer long sleeves, a thick belt and a sweeping train.
Photo: Milica Radicevic/WireImage
Prince Harry had fun with a cheeky two-year-old named Emily who stole some of his popcorn on September 27 as he watched a seated volleyball match during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands found a style gal pal in Argentina’s first lady, Juliana Awada. The two Argentinean-born beauties had their fashionable friendship on display when Juliana arrived with her husband President Mauricio Marci to the Netherlands in March for a two-day state visit.
Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Royal romance! King Philippe of Belgium and his wife Queen Mathilde took a break to capture a moment at the iconic site Taj Mahal in Agra on November 6 during their state visit to India.
Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Josephine and Princess Athena stole the show at their paternal grandmother Queen Margrethe’s 77th birthday celebration on April 16. The young Danish royals were all smiles as they played with each other on the balcony of Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, Denmark.
Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Monaco royal family exuded glamour at the annual Rose Ball to benefit the Princess Grace Foundation. Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi were joined by Karl Lagerfeld at the formal affair in March. The outing marked Beatrice and Pierre's first official appearance less than three weeks after welcoming their first child together, son Stefano.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco spent their Valentine’s Day in the company of Olympic athletes. The royal couple stepped out on February 14 for the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, where the former Olympic swimmer and her Prince struck Usain Bolt’s signature "To Di World" pose. The usually reserved royal couple showed off their laid-back side posing for photos with Olympic gold medalists, including Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, American gymnast Simone Biles and the greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.
Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for Laureus
Meghan Markle became the first royal fiancée to spend Christmas in Sandringham with the Queen. The American actress accompanied her future husband Prince Harry and future in-laws, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, to Christmas Day Church service at Church of St. Magdalene. The outing was particularly special for royal fans since it was the first time Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge were seen publicly together.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images