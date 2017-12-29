READ MORE +

From royal weddings to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal engagement seen around the world! It was a busy year for royal family members. Kate Middleton proved to be the dancing Duchess with Paddington Bear, while Monaco’s royal family exuded glamour at the annual Rose Ball. Princess Estelle, Queen Letizia and more found themselves on our top 20 royal moments list. Click through for a look at some of 2017’s royal highlights.

Just call her Mother Goose! Kate Middleton played the role of big sister and mom at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews on May 20. The Duchess of Cambridge shushed young flower girls and pageboys as they made their way into St. Mark's Church for the English countryside ceremony.

Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage