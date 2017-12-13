Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: Everything we know

READ MORE +

Prince Harry and his love Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot in a royal wedding on May, 19 2018. Since the announcement of their engagement on November 27, 2017, details surrounding the former actress and Prince’s fairy tale day have been revealed. From the venue, date and A-list guest list, here is everything we know about the couple’s big day so far...

The Music

No wedding is complete without tunes. The couple’s music will be under the direction of James Vivian, the director of music at St. George’s Chapel. A selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians will perform at the wedding service including the Choir of St. George’s Chapel, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir, an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia, as well as Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, trumpeter David Blackadder, organ player Luke Bond and State Trumpeters. Kensington Palace stated, “Both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music for their Service, which will include a number of well-known hymns and choral works.”

In a statement released by the palace, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason said: “I’m so excited and honored to perform at Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle’s wedding. I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes! What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can’t wait!”

Photo: DAVID PARKER/AFP/Getty Images