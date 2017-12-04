King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visit the Caribbean: All the best photos

READ MORE +

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands enjoyed some fun in the sun during their recent trip to the Caribbean. The royal couple was accompanied by the State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Raymond Knops, for their visit to the islands of Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten in the Caribbean part of the Dutch Kingdom.

Day 1: The royal couple kicked off their Caribbean royal visit on November 30. The monarchs’ first stop on the tour was on the island of St. Eustatius. Her Majesty was greeted with a bouquet of flowers upon her arrival. While the holidays are just around the corner, Queen Maxima looked summer ready wearing a white and blue embroidered dress, which she paired with one of her signature over-sized hats, sandals and a blue clutch. His Majesty also made a colorful splash wearing a beige suit and lilac shirt.

Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images