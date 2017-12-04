King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visit the Caribbean: All the best photos

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands enjoyed some fun in the sun during their recent trip to the Caribbean. The royal couple was accompanied by the State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Raymond Knops, for their visit to the islands of Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten in the Caribbean part of the Dutch Kingdom.
Day 1: The royal couple kicked off their Caribbean royal visit on November 30. The monarchs’ first stop on the tour was on the island of St. Eustatius. Her Majesty was greeted with a bouquet of flowers upon her arrival. While the holidays are just around the corner, Queen Maxima looked summer ready wearing a white and blue embroidered dress, which she paired with one of her signature over-sized hats, sandals and a blue clutch. His Majesty also made a colorful splash wearing a beige suit and lilac shirt.
Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima posed for a picturesque photo together during their visit to the tiny Dutch island’s Solar Park in Oranjestad. Sint Eustatius is one of the islands that was affected by category five Hurricane Irma this past September.
The Dutch royal couple received a warm welcome from local girls as they arrived to a public library on the island. Queen Maxima and her husband visited reconstruction projects in Oranjestad, Sint Eustatius.
Day 2: The parents-of-three traveled to Saba on the second day of their royal visit to the Caribbean. The Caribbean island is a municipality of the Netherlands. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were on hand to participate in the annual celebrations of Saba Day on December 1. Her Majesty looked sunny wearing a yellow dress and matching hat for the festivities.
Queen Maxima beat the Caribbean heat by keeping cool with a fan and wearing stylish sunglasses. Her Majesty and her husband attended events in honor of Saba Day, which celebrates the island’s heritage through various activities.
Let them eat cake! The Dutch monarchs kept the Saba Day celebrations going by cutting a cake of Saba’s flag together during an event on the island on December 1.
Ahoy, mateys! King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands set sail on a December 1. The royal pair enjoyed a diving experience on Saba Day. The monarchs, who learned about nature conservation projects, coordinated in matching white polos for the outing.
Into the blue — King Willem-Alexander, 50, and Queen Maxima, 46, suited up in scuba gear complete with goggles and flippers for their diving experience in Saba on the second day of their royal visit to the Caribbean. The pair made a splash as they jumped off their boat into the ocean.
The royals cleaned up nicely after diving earlier in the day. Queen Maxima looked pretty in a pink dress as she strolled arm-in-arm with her husband to a dinner on Saba Day.
December 2: The Dutch King and Queen wrapped up their trip to the Caribbean with a visit to the island of St. Maarten, which is half Dutch and half French. The monarchs’ trip to the island focused on its reconstruction following the devastation left by Hurricane Ima in September.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands shared a sweet moment with a local girl, who embraced the royal with a warm hug as she visited damaged areas in Sint Maarten on December 2. The mom-of-three looked chic in a summery white blouse and khaki trousers.
The Dutch royals smiled as they enjoyed a performance by young kids whle visiting reconstruction projects and areas damaged by Hurricane Irma.
Royal rockstars! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands let loose and got into the island spirit playing steel drums in Sint Maarten's capital of Philipsburg on the last day of their visit to the Caribbean.
On the final night of their royal visit, the King and Queen dined at the French restaurant Le Moulin Fou. Her Majesty wore a black and white stripped ensemble and sandals, while her husband donned a button down and grey trousers.
