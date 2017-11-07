Kate Middleton's maternity style: The Duchess' third pregnancy looks

READ MORE +

Currently expecting her third child, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge is keeping her signature style in tact as she adapts to her growing figure. Here are the latest looks from her wardrobe as we follow her fashion throughout her pregnancy.

Kate Middleton looked festive wearing a red and green Miu Miu velvet-trimmed double-breasted tartan wool-blend peacoat for Christmas Day church service at St . Mary Magdalene Church with the royal family. The Duchess accessorized her holiday look with a warm black hat, her TOD's black suede pumps, a Mulberry clutch and Cornelia James gloves.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images