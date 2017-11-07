Kate Middleton's maternity style: The Duchess' third pregnancy looks

Currently expecting her third child, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge is keeping her signature style in tact as she adapts to her growing figure. Here are the latest looks from her wardrobe as we follow her fashion throughout her pregnancy.
Kate Middleton looked festive wearing a red and green Miu Miu velvet-trimmed double-breasted tartan wool-blend peacoat for Christmas Day church service at St . Mary Magdalene Church with the royal family. The Duchess accessorized her holiday look with a warm black hat, her TOD's black suede pumps, a Mulberry clutch and Cornelia James gloves.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a demure ensemble for the Grenfell Tower national memorial service on December 14. Kate kept her baby bump under wraps wearing a double breasted double-faced wool coat by Carolina Herrera. The Duke’s wife accessorized the navy coat with matching accessories including a wide-brimmed hat, gloves, tights and her Jimmy Choo Georgia shoes.
Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images
For her visit to the Magic Mums community Christmas party on December 12, the Duchess of Cambridge recycled her Séraphine “Marina” maternity coat, which she debuted in 2014 during a trip to New York City while she was expecting Princess Charlotte. Kate paired the piece with her TOD's suede pumps and black tights for the 2017 holiday party. Prince William’s wife was on hand to pass out Christmas presents to parents and children from the Magic Mums group run by the Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington. The Trust provides support for local families by running programs for children and parents such as homework clubs, sporting activities, social groups and tuition.
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate looked festive for the holidays as she stepped out in Manchester on December 6 to attend the Children's Global Media Summit. The expectant royal donned a sophisticated houndstooth coat by L.K. Bennett that featured a crew neckline and military flap pockets. Beneath the coat, Princess Charlotte’s mom wore a berry tunic dress with pleat details on the sleeves and a gathered funnel collar by GOAT. The Duchess completed her look with black tights and her TOD's block suede pumps.
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince William’s wife kept warm as she visited the Robin Hood Primary School on November 29 to celebrate ten years of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Campaign for School Gardening. Kate looked casual chic wearing her Barbour ladies waxed defence jacket over a black Temperley London honeycomb tunic, in addition to skinny jeans and her Penelope Chilvers tassel boots.
Photo: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Kate in Kate Spade! The Duchess of Cambridge visited London’s Foundling Museum on November 28 wearing a diamond print shirt dress by the American label, which she teamed with her burgundy Gianvito Rossi pumps.
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge or Queen Elsa of Arendelle? Kate Middleton channeled the beloved Disney character with her dazzling blue Jenny Packham gown. Prince George’s mom wore the ornate design to the Royal Variety Performance on November 24 in London.
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge looked perfectly polished on November 22 wearing a black swing coat by GOAT over a black turtleneck and dark jeans to the Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in Birmingham, England. Prince William’s wife completed her look for her the tour of the Range Rover production line with Russell & Bromley riding boots and a matching Mulberry clutch. Kate first wore the stylish coat in 2014 during her trip to New York when she was expecting Princess Charlotte.
Photo: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Kate Middleton recycled her cream coat by GOAT for an outing to the Hornsey Road Children's Centre on November 14. The royal, who previously wore the A-line shaped coat in 2013, paired the piece with dark tights, her Russell & Bromley Half N Half black suede boots and what appeared to be her Topshop collar contrast dress to visit the center in London.
Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images
Kate looked sophisticated in a traditional black coat and stunning hat during the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial on November 12 in London, England. The 35-year-old Duchess swept her chocolate locks up underneath the hat. She watched the ceremony, which honors Britain's war heroes, from the balcony, leaving her baby bump covered. Kate again showed her support by sporting a poppy flower pin.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 11 with Queen Elizabeth. Kate wore a simple black velvet dress-coat and poppy in honor of Britain's war heroes. The red poppy is worn to symbolize the poppies which grew on French and Belgian battlefields during World War I.
Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge dressed her baby bump in a chic wool, plum dress by GOAT for her appearance at the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum on November 8 in London. The A-line frock features a high neckline and pewter buttons. Kate, who is a patron of the mental health charity, teamed the piece with tights and her Tod's block suede pumps and a matching suede mulberry clutch.
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely in lace on November 7 at the Anna Freud Centre Gala Dinner. Kate Middleton showed off a hint of her growing baby bump wearing her black Diane von Furstenberg Zarita gown — which she wore back in 2014 while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.
Photo: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess, who is Patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, was dressed sporty for her visit to the National Tennis Centre in October. Kate swept her glossy locks up into a ponytail and wore a black jacket by British tennis clothing brand PlayBrave for the engagement. The mom-of-two paired the track jacket with a Nike top, Monreal London side panel track pants, Asics gel solution trainers and a patriotic poppy brooch.
Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The expectant royal kept her baby bump concealed beneath a blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini blazer at the Coach Core graduation ceremony in London. Kate paired the double-breasted jacket, which she also owns in red, with a black turtle neck sweater, black skinny jeans and side zip ankle boots.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since announcing her third pregnancy wearing an iris-hued lace dress by Temperley to a reception at Buckingham Palace on World Mental Health Day. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s mom appeared to be in good health, showing off her growing baby bump in the lace number that featured scalloped edges, frilled sleeves and a contrast velvet neck tie. The chic piece is described by the brand as "a modern take on the lace dress underpinned by the season's Elizabethan influence."
Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty in pink wearing an Orla Kiely dress that featured a fitted bodice, pencil shape skirt and fabric bow belt for her surprise appearance at the Charities Forum event at London’s Paddington train station.
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
A few days before news of her pregnancy was announced, the Duchess of Cambridge toured the Princess Diana garden ahead of the 20th anniversary of her mother-in-law's death. Kate was floral perfection wearing a Prada poppy print silk dress, which she accessorized with her trusty L.K. Bennett pumps and green onyx Monica Vinader earrings.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images