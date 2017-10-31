Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía's sweet sister bond and style

READ MORE +

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's daughters Princess Leonor and her younger sister Infanta Sofía are less than two years apart, but as they grow up in the spotlight, they often show off their matching style from their hair to their clothes. Click through to see all the sweet sisterly moments between Spain's youngest royals.

Queen Sofía’s granddaughters were twinning in British fashion wearing Burberry trench coats to visit their grandfather King Juan Carlos I at the hospital on April 8, 2018 following his knee operation. The stylish sisters were joined by their parents and paternal grandmother for the outing, one week after the royal family's viral Easter video.

Photo: Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images