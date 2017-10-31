Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía's sweet sister bond and style

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's daughters Princess Leonor and her younger sister Infanta Sofía are less than two years apart, but as they grow up in the spotlight, they often show off their matching style from their hair to their clothes. Click through to see all the sweet sisterly moments between Spain's youngest royals.
Queen Sofía’s granddaughters were twinning in British fashion wearing Burberry trench coats to visit their grandfather King Juan Carlos I at the hospital on April 8, 2018 following his knee operation. The stylish sisters were joined by their parents and paternal grandmother for the outing, one week after the royal family's viral Easter video.
While Leonor wore a floral spring dress and Sofía sported a vibrant turquoise jumper for 2018 Easter church service, the stylish sisters coordinated wearing the same suede Mary Jane flats and wearing their glossy tresses down. The siblings stayed close as they departed the Cathedral-Basilica of Santa María de Palma de Mallorca with their parents and parental grandparents.
Sofía congratulated her older sister with a kiss after Leonor was presented with the Order of the Golden Fleece on their father's 50th birthday, January 30, 2018. The future Queen became the youngest female in modern history to receive the prestigious honor, which is deeply rooted in the history of Spain and Europe.
While the spotlight was on Leonor during the January 30th ceremony, the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne coordinated her braided hairstyle with her younger sister. The siblings looked stylish sporting timeless blue and pink dresses for the occasion.
The royal siblings looked adorable wearing matching sweaters and dresses. Leonor played the part of the doting big sister sweetly holding on to Sofía's hand while leaving Palma de Mallorca Cathedral after Easter Sunday mass in 2009.
Happy Holidays! Leonor and Sofía helped spread Chistmas cheer while twinning in printed dresses and blue turtlenecks for the Spanish royal family’s official Christmas photo in 2009.
The Spanish Princesses could not have looked cuter as they grinned for the cameras in 2010. The royals flashed bright smiles to wish the people of Spain a merry Christmas.
Leonor and Sofía showed off their team spirit wearing La Furia Roja jerseys to a reception with the Spanish soccer team – who won the 2010 World Cup – at the royal palace in 2010. The sisters, who are normally seen out and about in dresses, looked right at home wearing smaller versions of the team’s jersey.
Stylish snuggles! Leonor had nothing but love for her little sister during a family vacation at the Club Nautico in 2009. Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s little ladies were looked too-cute in matching white dresses that featured purple bows and chic white sandals.
Mommy-daughter(s) date! The Princesses strolled the streets of Palma with their mother Letizia during the 2010 Copa Del Rey regatta. The trio coordinated in earth tones for the outing.
Letizia, Leonor and Sofía’s bond goes beyond fashion. The trio sported all white, while cuddling close, during a photoshoot at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid in 2012 in celebration of the Queen’s 40th birthday.
The monarchs’ daughters looked like two little dolls wearing their blonde locks down while wearing matching white dresses to attend a 2009 concert during the 28th Copa del Rey Audi Sailing Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
When they’re not wearing the same outfit, the royal siblings enjoy sporting similar hairstyle. Leonor and her younger sister wore their hair half-up in a braided due for their 2014 visit to Sierra de Tramuntana in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
As Letizia and Felipe’s daughters have matured so has their style. In 2014, Sofía and Leonor stepped out with their family in the same dress, but different colors. The stylish Princesses might have had on the same outfit, but they expressed their individual style with two different colors.
Leonor and Sofía don’t only twin with their fashion. Letizia and Felipe’s daughter’s wore matching braided hairstyles and smiles during an appearance at the National Day military parade in Madrid in 2016.
A little cold weather didn’t stop Letizia’s little style icons! The sister duo wore matching coats for a visit to Quiron University Hospital in 2013.
Again, Sofia and Leonor demonstrated that they can pull off the same dress and show off their original style. The two girls wore pink and teal brocade dresses for their father’s coronation in 2014
The stylish sisters couldn’t help but smile while vacationing in Palma de Mallorca, Spain during their 2017 summer holiday. The royals posed for their annual photocall with their parents at Marivent Palace.
Pretty in pink! Queen Letizia loves dressing up her girls in similar designs. The young Princesses wearing identical pink dresses with floral accents during a 2009 family vacation in Mallorca.
The Princesses looked cozy at home with their parents. The Spanish royals posed for a photo inside of Zarzuela Palace back in 2012 to mark Letizia’s 40th birthday.
A lesson in style! Leonor and Sofía proved that even in their uniforms, they can still pull off a twinning moment. The two girls were all smiles on Sofía's first day of school in 2010, wearing their pleated skirts, white collared shirts and sweaters as they headed off to Santa Maria de los Rosales school.
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía showed off their individual style while sporting completely different ensembles to a traditional Mass of Resurrection in Palma de Mallorca in 2016.
