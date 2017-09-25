Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A timeline of their royal romance

READ MORE +

The whirlwind love story that caught the world's eye is ending in happily ever after! Since the announcement of their relationship in 2016, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put their love on display for the world. With their upcoming wedding on May 19, here is a look at a timeline of the Prince and the Meghan's real-life fairy tale.

May 2018

In the days leading up to their May 19, 2018 nuptials, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained out of the public eye – sort of. On May 9, Madame Tussauds placed Meghan's official wax figure next to Harry and his royal family in the museums in London and New York City.

In one final step, Harry and Meghan's wedding was also given the seal of approval from the Queen. The monarch signed the Instrument of Consent, which grants the "consent to the union of 'Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, K.C.V.O., and Rachel Meghan Markle'."

It also notes that Harry, who is sixth-in-line to the throne, needed to obtain the consent of his grandmother before marrying. The monarch is expected to write a more personal and heartfelt letter to Harry and Meghan once their marriage is made official.

© Getty Images