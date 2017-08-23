Zara Phillips and Mia Tindall's sweetest mother-daughter photos

Whether she's at a festival or posing with her great-grandmother the Queen, Mia Tindall is one of the British royal family's most adorable show-stealers and no doubt the apple of her mom Zara Phillips' eye. Click through for a look at the mother-daughter duo's sweetest photos together.
© Custom
Three generations in one snapshot! Zara and her mother Princess Anne strolled hand-in-hand with adorable Mia during the Whatley Manor Horse Trials in 2017.
© Getty Images
Zara shared a sweet kiss with her little girl during the second day of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in August 2017.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Like her mom, Mia does not hold a royal title, however she did inherit Zara's golden locks and fair skin.
Photo: Getty Images
Hut, hut, hike! Zara mastered the football hold with Mia when it came to greeting Kate Middleton at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match.
Photo: Getty Images
Mike Tindall’s wife and daughter spun around while at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match during the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo in June 2017.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The mommy/daughter duo stopped for a quick ice cream break during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match on June 18, 2016.
Photo: Getty Images
The first-time mother was beaming with joy as she toted her baby girl around the Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic event in support of Rugby for Heroes and the On Course Foundation at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2014.
Photo: Getty Images
Prince William’s cousin gave Mia a hand with a whimsical umbrella while at the 2017 Festival of British Eventing in Stroud, England.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Runaway baby! Zara spent some time chasing after her quick little girl while cousin Prince Harry looked on during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match.
Photo: Getty Images
The mom-of-one kept a close eye on her daughter as the adorable tot was taking in the Gigaset Charity Polo Match.
Photo: WireImage
Riding with her mama! Mia got a push from her mom, while out at the Cocklebarrow Racecourse.
Photo: Getty Images
The Olympic medalist and her bundle of joy kept warm snuggled next to each other as they attended a horse race meet at Cocklebarrow Racecourse in 2015.
Photo: Getty Images
Girls just want to have fun! Zara playfully carried her daughter around while watching husband Mike compete in a quadrathlon.
Photo: Getty Images for Artemis Quadrathlon
Festival fun! Zara Phillips carried her precious, apple-snacking little girl during the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2015 in Stroud, England.
Photo: Getty Images
Zara had her adorable little girl thinking pink while they were out in Loch Tay, Scotland.
Photo: Getty Images for Artemis Quadrathlon
Mia got by with a little help from her mom! The adorable tot received a hand from Zara during a day out at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park.
Photo: Getty Images
Like, mother, like daughter. Zara and Mia sported denim ensembles, wearing jeans and overalls, for fun at the Festival of British Eventing.
Photo: Getty Images
Mommy's little cheerleader! Zara planted a kiss on her daughter after competing in the cross country phase of the Badminton Horse Trials in 2016.
Photo: Getty Images
Oops! Zara was there to guide Mia after the lights went out from her adorable straw hat falling on her face.
Photo: Getty Images
Biking beauties! In 2015, the mother-daughter pair supported husband/father Mike Tindall and Scottish player Rory Lawson as they competed in the Artemis Great Kindrochit Quadrathlon in Loch Tay Scotland.
Photo: Getty Images for Artemis Quadrathlon
Zara, who is an accomplished equestrian, enjoyed watching the Heythrop Hunt Point-to-Point horse racing meet with her little girl back in 2015.
Photo: Getty Images