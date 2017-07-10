View 11 pics | Back to story

Princess Diana's most noteworthy HOLA! covers

...
Princess Diana's most noteworthy HOLA! covers
You're reading

Princess Diana's most noteworthy HOLA! covers

1/11
Meghan Markle took a secret trip to Toronto - find out why!
Next

Meghan Markle took a secret trip to Toronto - find out why!
Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

For HOLA! readers around the world Princess Diana was a constant companion, gracing the pages of our 73-year-old founding publication, ¡HOLA! Spain, from the moment she won our hearts in 1980 to her untimely death in 1997. As we celebrate her life and legacy 21 years later, we take a look back at 10 iconic covers starring the royal golden girl whom we’ll never forget.

 

When she stepped out shyly on to the world stage as a perfect Princess bride for the future King, she enchanted the public with her fresh-faced charm.

Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

This was the time when we all still felt the glow of the fairy tale wedding of the century. In the years that followed Diana blossomed with motherhood, reveling in caring for the couple’s two young sons.  She also found meaning in championing causes close to her heart. And having decided that charity was to be her personal goal, she made it a truly global one.

 

 

Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

Not only did she grow accustomed to the spotlight during this period, the young Princess seemed at times to enjoy it, on one occasion in the mid-80s taking to the stage at Convent Garden and performing as a surprise for her husband.

 

 

Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

As Diana and Charles vacationed with the King and Queen of Spain in the summer of 1986, their marriage was, at least outwardly, on course.

 

 

Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 10th wedding anniversary in 1991 with a touching portrait together with their two sons — but behind the scenes their union was breaking apart.

 

 

Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

Gradually, the truth about her life began to surface, followed by the heartbreak of divorce – but she fought to create a new role for herself with guts and grace.

 

 

Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

Diana emerged from this traumatic stage of her life more glamorous than ever and bravely re-dedicated herself to humanitarian campaigning. The Princess’ star power made her the unparalleled global fundraiser of her age, with a gala in her presence guaranteed to generate hundreds of thousands for charity.

 

She went beyond this, venturing into the field to focus the media’s attention on thorny issues such as the anguish caused by landmines.

 

 

Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

While she was no longer Her Royal Highness, she was our Queen of Hearts. Privately she was beginning to find happiness too, reveling in a summer romance with a charming and attentive new companion.

 

 

Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

Then came the devastating news of her death and the world went into mourning for a beloved Princess who was gone too soon. The HOLA! cover planned for that week, and featuring a dazzling image of Diana on holiday, was withdrawn before hitting newsstands, and we worked with heavy hearts to write a far darker, tragic issue.

 

 

 

To see more unforgettable covers pick up HOLA! USA's 20th anniversary souvenir edition celebrating the Queen of Hearts.

Princess Diana HOLA! USA
© Archive ¡HOLA!

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

The final chapter in that fateful story was watched by millions as the Princess’ sons paid their final respects to their adored mother.

 

 

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

Princess Diana HOLA! USA

To see more amazing pictures pick up your copy of HOLA! USA’s 20th anniversary souvenir edition celebrating the Queen of Hearts.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries