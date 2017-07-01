View 14 pics | Back to story

Princess Diana's best mom moments

Princess Diana's best mom moments with Princes William and Harry
Princess Diana's best mom moments with Princes William and Harry

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

August 31, will mark 21 years since the death of Princess Diana. Before she was a princess to the people, she was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry.

HOLA! USA is taking a look back at the Princess of Wales’ best moments with her sons. From personal photos and public appearances, it was clear Diana adored her boys. Scroll through for a look at the late royal’s sweetest mom moments…

 

August 1995

“Don't call me an icon. I'm just a mother trying to help.

 

Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry and Princess Diana watching the parade for VJ Day 50th anniversary in London.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

March 1994

Princess Diana with her sons and friends Kate Menzies and Catherine Soames in a horse-drawn sleigh during a skiing holiday in Lech, Austria.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

October 1991

“I will fight for my children on any level so they can reach their potential as human beings and in their public duties.”

 

Princess Diana and William and Harry during a visit to Toronto, Canada.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

April 1991

“And then William and Harry arrived - fortunately two boys, it would have been a little tricky if it had been two girls – but that in itself brings the responsibilities of bringing them up, William's future being as it is, and Harry like a form of a back-up in that aspect.” 

 

Princess of Wales on another skiing holiday with her sons in Lech, Austria.

 

Photo: Getty Images 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

April 1990

“I want my boys to have an understanding of people's emotions, their insecurities, people's distress, and their hopes and dreams.” 

 

Princess Diana being buried in sand by her sons while on holiday in Necker Island.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

September 1989

Prince Harry on his first day of school with his brother Prince William and Mother Princess Diana on the steps of the Wetherby School. In a letter to the palace steward Cyril Dickman, Princess Diana talks about the Princes school experiences. “The boys are well and enjoying boarding school a lot, although Harry is constantly in trouble!”

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

June 1988

“I love working with children, and I have learned to be very patient with them."

 

Prince Harry stuck his tongue out with his mother Princess Diana, brother Prince William, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Rose Windsor on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

August 1987

"William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!"

 

Princess of Wales and Prince Harry on their summer holiday at the Spanish Royal Palace of La Almudaina in Majorca, Spain.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

July 1986

“I live for my sons. I would be lost without them.”

 

Prince William and Harry with their mother Princess Diana in the garden of Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

July 1986

"Family is the most important thing in the world."

 

Prince William riding a pony with his mom Diana and brother Harry in the grounds of Highgrove.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

July 1986

William and Harry in their parachute regiment uniforms playing with their mom Diana at their home in Tetbury, United Kingdom. 

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

July 1986

“I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it, and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it.”

 

William and Harry with Diana in the garden of their home in Highgrove. Diana noted that she wanted to give her sons a normal childhood.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

October 1985

“I live for my sons. I would be lost without them.”

 

The Princess of Wales with William and Harry on the piano at Kensington Palace.

 

Princess Diana’s best mom moments
© Getty Images

Princess Diana’s best mom moments

May 1985

Prince Charles, William and Harry and Diana on board The Royal Yacht Britannia in Venice, Italy.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

