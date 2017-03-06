Monaco's royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's cutest photos

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed their adorable twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in 2014. The Monaco twins steal the show whenever they step out for engagements with their parents. Click through for a look at the royal siblings’ cutest moments.
March 2018: Jacques and Gabriella had fun playing with a ball while at the International Rugby Tournament Tournoi Sainte Devote at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco. The tots, who coordinated in shades of blue, were joined by their parents for the sporty family engagement.
January 2018: There was nothing but sibling love between the little Prince and Princess as they marked a first with their parents on January 26. Jacques and Gabriella made their debut attending the annual boat burning event as part of the Sainte Devote celebration, which celebrates Monaco’s patron saint. Grace Kelly’s grandchildren showed off their strong twin bond holding hands and sweetly hugging during the celebration. The siblings watched in awe as their parents used torches to burn the traditional boat.
January 2018: Princess Charlene's three-year-olds made their first appearance at the 42nd Monte Carlo International Circus Festival with their dad and paternal aunt Princess Stephanie. During the event, Gabriella and Jacques enjoyed some of the traditional circus acts including clowns, trapeze artists and various animals.
Princess Gabriella was one brave little girl as she fed a banana to a giraffe during the festival, which is held to celebrate the history of the circus and some of the biggest acts from around the globe.
December 2017: Ahead of their third birthday (December 10), Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella attended the French Pro A basketball match between Monaco and Chalon sur Saone with their mother Princess Charlene on December 2 in Monaco.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace
November 2017: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella waved to well-wishers from the palace balcony during Monaco's National Day celebrations on November 19. The royal tots' mom kept a close eye on her children during the festivities.
Photo: Getty Images
November 2017: Princess Gabriella looked angelic wearing a floral printed dress, which she paired with Mary Jane flats, to Monaco's National Day festivities. The young royal sweetly posed inside the palace while her brother watched the crowds from the balcony.
Photo: G. Luci, A. Bastello et E. Mathon / Palais Princier
November 2017: Prince Jacques, looking sharp in a grey suit, snuggled up close to his chicly-dressed mother Princess Charlene during Monaco's National Day celebrations.
Photo: G. Luci, A. Bastello et E. Mathon / Palais Princier
November 2017: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s twins reached an exciting milestone together. The adorable siblings cut their hair for the first time in 2017. Charlene took to her personal Instagram account on November 13 to share photos she snapped of her young children and their shorter hairdos. Jacques and Gabriella sweetly embraced each other with a hug in one of the pictures.
Photo: HSH Princess Charlene
November 2017: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were dressed to the nines to welcome Prince Andrew, Duke of York to the palace in Monaco. The twins were joined by their parents and Queen Elizabeth’s son at a charity dinner to raise funds for the non-profit British association Outward Bound — whose schools offer outdoor activities to promote personal development and self-improvement.
Photo : E. Mathon et G. Luci / Palais Princier
June 2017: The royal tots joined Princess Charlene on the balcony of Monaco's royal palace to greet crowds who gathered for Saint Jean festivities.
Photo: Facebook/Palais Princier de Monaco
Gabriella and Jacques attentively watched the celebration from above with their doting mother. Every year on June 23, a "batafoegu" (bonfire) is lit in the Palace Square.
Photos: Eric Mathon / Princely Palace
March 2017: Princess Charlene gave her young daughter, Princess Gabriella, a cuddle during the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in Monte-Carlo.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attended the 2017 Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament, which was organized by the Monegasque Rugby Federation with the support of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, with one of their twins.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
January 2017: Princess Gabriella peered through the balcony railings at the Monaco Palace as she attended the ceremony for Sainte-Devote, the patron saint of the Principality of Monaco and Corsica, with her twin brother Prince Jacques and parents.
Photo: Thierry Orban / Getty Images
It was a double dose of cuteness on the balcony of Monaco's royal palace during the Sainte-Devote festivities, which is celebrated each year as a national holiday.
Photo: VALERY HACHE / AFP / Getty Images
Jacques played with his father Prince Albert during the Sainte-Devote festivities in Monaco.
Photo: VALERY HACHE / AFP / Getty Images
December 2016: Princes Jacques and Princess Gabriella were dressed to the nines for their family's glamorous holiday card.
Photo: Vanessa Von Zitzewitz / Palais Princier
Gabriella looked festive in a red dress and matching bows for her 2016 Christmas photos.
Photo: Vanessa Von Zitzewitz / Palais Princier
The young Prince looked angelic playing with a Christmas decoration during his family's holiday photo session.
Photo: Vanessa Von Zitzewitz / Palais Princier
The Monaco palace shared a tender, laid back photo of Prince Albert playing on the floor with his adorable children.
Photo: Vanessa Von Zitzewitz / Palais Princier
Princess Charlene's daughter sweetly colored on the floor of the palace's Salon des Glaces.
Photo: Vanessa Von Zitzewitz / Palais Princier
December 2016: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella stepped out for the annual Christmas gifts distribution ceremony with their parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.
The tiniest royals were on hand to pass out to children in need at the Monaco royal palace. Gabriella's fun ended a little early as she was frightened by the sight of some of the characters. However, her parents and brother made sure that the festivities continued.
Photo: VALERY HACHE / AFP / Getty Images
Prince Jacques was joined by his parents and cousins Camille Gottlieb and Louis Ducruet for the holiday outing.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Princess Charlene held on to Prince Jacques as he waved to the crowd during the annual Christmas gifts distribution at the Monaco palace.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Jacques was in the holiday spirit as he had a cute introduction with a snowman.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
December 2016: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella had a wild time at their jungle-themed surprise second birthday party on December 7.
Photo: Kasia Wandycz / Palais Princier
Gabriella was a cute little cub in the play area of her birthday party at the Société Nautique de Monaco. She and her brother turned two on December 10.
Photo: Kasia Wandycz / Palais Princier
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene threw their twins the bash that was attended by their godparents, friends from the Red Cross Crèche-Garderie and children of palace employees.
Photo: Kasia Wandycz / Palais Princier
Charlene helped her son Jacques color at the well-attended affair. The pair along with Albert and Gabriella also took a train ride through Monaco during the party.
Photo: Kasia Wandycz / Palais Princier
December 2016: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella visited Monaco’s Christmas Village with their parents, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
The Princess took the wheel as she rode on a carousel with her brother.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
Prince Albert held on to his son as they took in the holiday sights.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
The Monaco twins, who have become increasingly comfortable with public outings, excitedly watched dancers perform on the street.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
Doting parents, Albert and Charlene, watched as their little ones reveled in the holiday festivities.
Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
November 2016: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their mom and dad - Princess Charlene and Prince Albert - on the balcony of the Monaco Palace for the country's National Day celebrations.
Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
The little Princess greeted fans, who had gathered outside the palace, with a royal wave.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jacques peered down, taking in the sights from the balcony with his parents.
Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Albert stole a tender moment with his daughter Princess Gabriella, while on the balcony of the royal palace celebrating Monaco's National Day.
Photo: G. Luci, Eric Mathon et Axel Bastello / Palais Princier
Princess Gabriella looked angelic wearing an off-white Armani Junior dress and matching coat for Monaco's annual National Day celebrations.
Photo: G. Luci, Eric Mathon et Axel Bastello / Palais Princier
Mom-to-be, Beatrice Borromeo, got some practice with children, playing with the Monaco twins on National Day.
Photo: G. Luci, Eric Mathon et Axel Bastello / Palais Princier
Prince Jacques gestured for his stylish mother, Princess Charlene, to pick him up inside the Monaco Palace.
Photo: G. Luci, Eric Mathon et Axel Bastello / Palais Princier
November 2016: Jacques paid a visit to a French Naval Ship in honor of Monaco’s National Day.
Photo: G. Luci, Eric Mathon et Axel Bastello / Palais Princier
The little Prince gave a royal salute to naval men and women during his visit to the French frigate Guépratte.
Photo: G. Luci, Eric Mathon et Axel Bastello / Palais Princier
All hands on deck! Princess Gabriella's brother toured the frigate of the French Marine Nationale.
Photo: G. Luci, Eric Mathon et Axel Bastello / Palais Princier
September 2016: Wearing his picnic best! Prince Jacques of Monaco was dressed to the nines sporting a red polo and white pants for the annual traditional pique-nique Monégasque with his mom Princess Charlene.
Photo: PLS Pool/Getty Images
A royal wave! Prince Jacques, the heir apparent to the Monaco throne, made an adorable gesture during the traditional picnic.
Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
The little royal, joined by his mom and dad, Prince Albert, attentively watched dancers dressed in traditional costumes at the pique-nique Monégasque.
Photo: PLS Pool/Getty Images
Gabriella appeared more eager to dig into her brother's blue first birthday cake than her pink one, which was prepared by the Lycée Hôtelier de Monaco.
Photo: Gaétan Luci/Palais Princier
December 2015: Let them eat cake! The Monaco twins indulged in cake with their parents during a surprise celebration for Jacques and Gabriella's first birthdays.
Photo: Gaétan Luci/Palais Princier
The little Prince received help from his mom as he took his first public steps at the party held at the Place d'Armes with Monaco schoolchildren.
Photo: Gaetan Luci / Palace
November 2015: Riding in style! The twins were dressed to winter perfection during the March for Climate in Paris.
Photo: Getty Images
Although they weren't walking, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques still were able to take part in an environmental march.
Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: Saying hello to the people! Dressed up in matching black coats, the tiniest royals helped celebrate National Day.
Photo: Getty Images
August 2015: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sported their best traditional looks for a public picnic in Monaco.
Photo: Getty Images
July 2015: Prince Jacques snoozed on the balcony of the palace during the first day of the 10th anniversary of the throne celebration in Monaco.
Photo: Getty Images
May 2015: Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques celebrated their big christening in style with their parents.
Photo: Getty Images
January 2015: Princess Charlene planted a sweet kiss on one of her newborn twins during the royal introductions in Monaco.
Photo: Getty Images