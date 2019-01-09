It may be Kate Middleton’s birthday, but it was business as usual for Prince William. On Wednesday, January 9, the Duke of Cambridge traveled to London’s Air Ambulance Charity for a special day out. Ahead of his visit, it was announced that the 36-year-old royal is the new patron for the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary campaign. In his new role, the Duke will highlight the importance of the organization – which provides emergency support through London – and highlight the vital work they are doing to save lives in the community.

Prince William paid a visit to the London Air Ambulance, after it was revealed that he is now patron Photo: Getty Images

In a statement, the CEO of London’s Air Ambulance Charity, Jonathan Jenkins, praised the royal for championing the cause. “We are delighted that the Duke of Cambridge has accepted the role of Patron of the London’s Air Ambulance 30th anniversary campaign.” He continued: “Through his support, we aim to raise awareness of the life-saving work carried out by us and by air ambulances across the UK. Our crew face significant challenges when delivering our rapid response and cutting-edge medical treatments in London.”

During his visit, Prince William – father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – met with emergency responders and medics and talked about the live-saving work they do on a daily basis. He also met with a group of children who presented gifts. Although Kate did not join the engagement, William was presented a handmade birthday card for his wife from a group of children.

The Duke accepted a birthday card for his wife Kate and a toy helicopter for his son George Photo: Getty Images

After thanking them for remembering the important day, he added, “I did remember this morning, so I was okay.” The royal dad was also grateful to receive a toy helicopter for he and Kate’s five-year-old son, George. “I can’t go back without a helicopter for George,” he said via royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah. “I’d be in trouble.”

William also chatted with a man named Yair, who was hit by a car while riding his bike through Enfield in 2016 and suffered severe damage to his pelvis. William holds his patronage of the group close to his heart. After his time in the military, the Duke worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

During his run, which ended in 2017, after two years, William, a former helicopter pilot, saw first-hand the importance of being able to provide immediate medical attention to those who are critically injured.