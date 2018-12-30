Calling all suitable applicants! The royal family is currently hiring for a range of palace and castle positions in the new year. While you might not expect to find a "Working for us" section on the prestigious personnel’s website, there is exactly that, touting a list of positions to be filled. From maintaining the exceptional gardens of Windsor Castle to serving under Queen Elizabeth herself at Buckingham Palace, these are certainly not your average jobs. If your new year’s resolution is to get a bit more regal – read on to find out their employment vacancies for 2019!

The royal family is hiring for 2019! Photo: royal.uk

"With the Royal Household, everyday jobs become exceptional," an official statement reads. "This is because, whatever their role and whichever department they’re in, our people are part of something remarkable. They provide invaluable support to The Queen and Royal Family, enabling them to fulfil their duties and serve the nation."

MORE: Prince Harry panics when he bumps into Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham

As of December 30, eleven positions are available at Buckingham Palace, including: General Catering Assistant, Housekeeping Assistant (for which you can opt to live at the palace!), Building Surveyor and a string of summer positions. The palace boasts that "working in magnificent and historic surroundings" inspires employees "deliver to a higher standard."

The gardens at Windsor Castle Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Windsor Castle is another royal location seeking to fill roles. With eight jobs posted, the staff is in need of: a Daily Cleaner, Furniture Conservator and various summer occupations, among others. One interesting listing calls for an "Imaging Technician" to work on the Georgian Papers Programme. This will entrust someone with digitizing material from the Georgian Age that is stored within the legendary Royal Archives.

GALLERY: KATE MIDDLETON, QUEEN ELIZABETH AND MORE ROYALS BREAKING PROTOCOL

We also cannot help but wonder what it would be like to fill the permanent Gardener position. "You’ll aim for the best in all you do, ensuring the gardens continue to impress," the description writes. A qualified horticulturist will get to take care of the Windsor grounds and even work on new shrubbery, bulbs and flower displays.

The two other locations presently pursuing candidates are St. James Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh. Seeking similarly beguiling positions, any skilled aspirant would be lucky to land one of the gigs! Hurry up and apply, though, as all deadlines are in January.