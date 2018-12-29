The start of 2019 marks the end of another action-packed year for the royal family. With countless milestones in the books this year, Britain's first family brims with fond memories of fairy tale weddings, delightful baby news and more. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton got specific about these remembrances by reflecting on some of their most beloved moments from 2018 in a beautiful new video. Shared on the official Kensington Palace twitter on Saturday, December 29, the clip features a collection of spectacular family moments that you'll be happy to revisit!

Trooping the Colour 2018 was among the lovely highlights included Photo: Getty Images

“Here are some of our favorite moments from 2018," @KensingtonRoyal's tweet read, "thank you to everyone who made this year so special." The handle is known as the official account for the Fab Four. It signed off with: “See you in 2019!”

It comes as no surprise that the video overflowed with memories from the Duchess of Sussex's whirlwind first year as a royal. The premier memory, of course, was her lavish wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. Other highlights included in the compilation were her first solo out with Queen Elizabeth and her recent highly-publicized royal tour with her Duke - the same one that the lovebirds announced they're expecting on!

Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019! pic.twitter.com/2GiUvI7QnX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 29, 2018

William and Kate were certainly prominent in the video as well, with snaps from their most beloved instances woven throughout. In what was most likely the couple's top moment, the birth of Prince Louis was sweetly touched on in the video. An eclectic mix of charity events and vital engagements were also sprinkled into the mix, reminding us just how non-stop busy the family is.

Royal fans rejoiced as several of the Fab Four's special outings were featured, too. At one point in the celebratory video, Meghan and Kate appeared along with their husbands for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum. Another clip that was included showcased their appearances, in conjunction with the entire royal family, at the annual Trooping of the Color and Remembrance Day events. Be sure to watch for yourself above!