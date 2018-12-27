'Tis the season for good food, good company, and a good extra day off. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still enjoying the season's festivities with Boxing Day. The royals usually spend the December 26 holiday outdoors walking, riding, shooting lots of birds, and enjoying a well-deserved lunch consisting of pheasants and what not. And this year was no different, except our very own American sweetheart-turned-royal Meghan Markle got in on all the fun! Scroll for all the juicy (pun-intended) details, please!

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle spent the first part of Boxing Day indoors while their husbands went shooting Photo: Getty Images

According to a new report, the day began with a "hearty breakfast." And it was quite the display. "A buffet is laid out of kedgeree, bacon and eggs, cereals and toast to set them up for the day. It's cold trudging across the muddy fields so you need plenty of sustenance." a source told the Daily Mail. If you're worried about Meghan's baby bump, don't fret! The Duchess of Sussex as well as the Duchess of Cambridge stayed indoors for the first part of the day while Prince William, Prince Harry and their father Prince Charles pulled in all the haul for the royal group.

The 37-year-old expecting mother reportedly stayed indoors, while Kate enoyed the first part of her day watching over her three children at her nearby family home Amner Hall. The two wives then joined their husbands and father-in-law for the annual post-shoot lunch at Wood Farm. Again, it was quite the display. The five-bedroom farmhouse was prepped with all the cold cuts and salads (and pheasants!) for a beautiful outdoor lunch.

After shooting, Prince William and Prince Harry joined their wives at Wood Farm to enjoy an outdoor lunch Photo: Getty Images

This traditional lunch comes one day after the British royals participated in their annual post-Christmas service walk at the Sandringham estate, where they greeted and talked with the crowds. Next up on the royal couple's itinerary? Spending some time with Meghan's mom Doria Ragland. Stay tuned!