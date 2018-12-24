Queen Elizabeth once again has moving words for all in her Christmas speech. This time, she took the time to talk about respect, strength and peace. "Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance," the 92-year-old said in the ten minute speech that will air on Christmas Day. "Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding."

The Queen continued about the Christmas story: “Believe his message of peace on earth and goodwill to all is never out of date. It can be heeded by everyone; it’s needed as much as ever."

Queen Elizabeth giving her annual Christmas speech in 2012

This year’s Christmas speech was filmed in the White Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty wore an ivory silk cocktail dress with pastel blue, white and gold lamé lace overlay by her go-to designer, Angela Kelly. To complete her look, she wore the Scarab brooch, a gift from Prince Philip in 1966. The special piece of jewelry was designed by Andrew Grima and is made of yellow gold with carved ruby and diamond embellishments.

This will mark the Duchess of Sussex's first Christmas as a royal

The British monarch is currently in Sandringham with her family for Christmas Eve. This will mark Meghan Markle’s first holiday as a royal though she did spend Christmas with Prince Harry and family last year. Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three kids Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte,3, and Prince Louis, eight months, will also travel to his grandmother’s home from their nearby Anmer Hall for the festivities that start on the eve with exchanging gifts. On Christmas morning the royal lot will attend a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.