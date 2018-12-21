Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting into the holiday spirit! The royal couple made a special visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen on Thursday (December 20), and if you follow all things royal, then you'll know just how important this visit was for the Duchess of Sussex. Since the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex has been involved in getting the communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Centre in West London back on its feet by paying regular visits all year and co-authoring a charity cookbook, Together, with (and for) the women affected by the tragedy. This week's engagement marks the first time Meghan brought her husband on one of the trips.

In September, Meghan hosted an event at Kensington Palace to celebrate the launch of the cookbook Together Photo: Getty Images

During the private meeting, the expecting royals were updated on how the community has moved forward since the incident and how the Hubb Community Kitchen has transformed throughout the year. Since the book's release, it has sold more than 40,000 copies in the U.K. (plus tens of thousands more in international sales) and has raised $270,000. Because of its success and the hard work done by Prince Harry's wife and the women involved, the kitchen is now able to cater to more people and stay open for seven days a week rather than two. It also prepares 200 meals a day for senior homes, homeless shelters and women refuges.

Joining the Duke and Duchess at the engagement was another royal (at least in our minds!) singer and songwriter Adele. The 30-year-old British singer is a big #Justice4Grenfell backer and has voiced her support on social media for all the victims of the fire. During the event, she snapped a picture with Hubb chef and co-founder Munira Mahmoud.

The Duchess of Sussex is clearly making an impact. "Meghan's visits mean so much to us," a leading Glenfell community leader said earlier in the year. "She has a special place in our hearts."