Prince Oscar is the singing Prince! Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s son stole the show in the royal family’s annual Christmas video that also featured Princess Estelle. The Swedish Royal Court released the greeting along with photos on Wednesday, December 19, ahead of the holidays. “Crown Princess Couple, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar send a Christmas greeting from Haga Castle. Merry Christmas!” the palace stated (translated to English).

Victoria and Oscar made holiday decorations in the Christmas greeting Photo: Tiina Björkbacka, Royal Court of Sweden

The greeting was shot at the royals’ home, Haga Castle. In the video, the royals are seen inside of a greenhouse making holiday decorations. Though perhaps the cutest moment is Prince Oscar’s singing debut. Princess Estelle’s little brother sang the classic Swedish children’s Christmas song Tre Pepparkaksgubbar — which translates to Three Gingerbread — much to the pleasure of his parents. “Lovely!” Daniel said (via Svensk Dam) of his mini-me’s performance. Estelle, who looks all grown up, also had her moment in the spotlight singing Hej Tomtegubbar.

Aside from singing, Oscar and his big sister helped make holiday decorations with their parents. The royals were dressed to impress in holiday-ready knits and sweaters. The Crown Princess family certainly looked nice and toasty compared to last year’s fun-filled wintery video, which saw the Swedish royals engaged in a snowball fight and sledding.

Future Queen, Princess Estelle looks all grown up in the annual holiday video alongside her father Prince Daniel Photo: Tiina Björkbacka, Royal Court of Sweden

Estelle, six, and Oscar, two, got into the holiday spirit last week with St. Lucia’s Day. The holiday is a Swedish tradition that marks the start of the Christmas season. Victoria and Daniel’s children adorably dressed up for the occasion. The photos showed the royal siblings dressed as Lucia and a stjärngosse (star boy), respectively.

It’ll be a happy holiday season for the Swedish royal family. Estelle and Oscar’s aunt Princess Madeleine and her family – husband Christopher O’Neill, along with their three kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne — who moved to the United States this year, will celebrate Christmas in Sweden. The royals are already in town and have begun celebrations for matriarch, Queen Silvia's 75th birthday, which is on December 23.