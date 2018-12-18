Meghan Markle made her return to Instagram – for a hot minute! The Duchess of Sussex’s verified account appeared to be reactivated early in the morning on Tuesday, December 18. Royal watchers noticed that all of the Duchess’ pictures we back and active on her page. However, the fun didn’t last long, as the page was taken down within minutes. Sources told our sister publication HELLO! that the reactivation of her profile was due to a “technical issue.” Meghan’s profile, which garnered three million followers, was deactivated in 2017 – following the news of her engagement to Prince Harry.

Prior to her royal title, the former actress filled her account with a blend of motivational quotes, pictures of her dogs, vacations with famous friends and behind-the-scenes photos from her time on Suits. Another important part of her profile was the promotion of her now defunct blog The Tig. Meghan’s final post on Instagram was dedicated to the closing of the site. "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," Meghan wrote next to a collage of photos.

"What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.” Meghan is not completely off of the world of social media. The Duchess and her husband share official Twitter and Instagram accounts with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In October, the mommy-to-be made her sneaky return to social media during the Invictus Games. The official Kensington Palace Twitter account shared a photograph of Prince Harry practicing his speech, taken by his wife. “Getting ready for tonight’s @invictusgames2018 closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #invictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018 Photo: The Duchess of Sussex.”