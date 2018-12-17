It looks like Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland won’t be joining her royal in-laws for Christmas after all. Contrary to reports that the yoga instructor was invited to spend the holidays with her daughter and the royal family, People magazine confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex’s mom won’t be joining in on the festivities.

Meghan's mother won't be joining the royal family for Christmas Photo: Getty Images

It was previously reported that Her Majesty extended an invitation to Doria, whom Meghan is very close to, to join the royals for the holiday. Non-royal family members do not usually join the Queen. Although in a break from tradition, Meghan attended her first royal Christmas last year following news of her engagement to Prince Harry.

Similarly, Kate Middleton’s family has never joined the royal family for Christmas. Instead, the Cambridges alternate celebrating with the Middletons and royals each year. However this year, like in 2017, Prince William and Kate will celebrate with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan at Sandringham. Kensington Palace confirmed the royals’ holiday plans to The Daily Mail over the weekend.

The Cambridges and Sussexes will celebrate Christmas together with the Queen Photo: Getty Images

It’ll no doubt be an extra special Christmas for the royals as it’s Prince Louis first one, as well as Harry and Meghan’s first as newlyweds. This Christmas will also be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s last as a family-of-two before welcoming their first child together in the spring of 2019.

Kate, 36, previously revealed that her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were gearing up for Christmas. Speaking to a well-wisher during an engagement at the University of Leicester last month, the royal mom-of-three, said, “They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up."