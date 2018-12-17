It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Sweden’s Royal Palace! With one week until Christmas Eve, Prince Carl Philip and his oldest son Prince Alexander welcomed firs to the palace in Stockholm on Monday, December 17. The engagement marked Alexander’s first time participating in the Swedish holiday tradition.

In previous years, Crown Princess Victoria and future Queen, Princess Estelle have received the trees. However, this year it looks like the heirs to the Swedish throne decided to give other family members the honor.

Alexander, two, looked holiday-ready for the festive engagement. Princess Sofia’s firstborn wore vibrant red pants, a Christmas sweater from H&M that featured reindeer and a Santa hat. The young Prince could not contain his excitement during the outing, as he excitedly ran around. A sweet photo of the pair was shared on Carl and Sofia’s official Instagram account. “Today I received the help of a small elf to receive trees,” the image was captioned in part.

The father-son duo received the Christmas trees from students who are in the master's program at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. Students have presented Christmas trees to the royal palace since the 1960s. The Swedish Royal Court shared footage of the trees making the snowy journey to the palace, where they were welcomed by Prince Carl Philip. At the end of the video, the doting dad walks hand-in-hand with Alexander, showing him a small fir.

The royals officially kicked off the Christmas season last week with St. Lucia’s Day. Crown Princess Victoria snapped photos of her daughter and son Prince Oscar dressed up for the holiday. The Swedish royals are no doubt looking forward to a Christmas reunion. Earlier this month, a palace spokesman confirmed to HOLA! USA that Prince Carl Philip's sister Princess Madeleine and her family – husband Christopher O’Neill, along with their three kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne – who moved to the United States this year, will celebrate Christmas in Sweden.