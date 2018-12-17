Prince Louis and Princess Adrienne aren’t the only royal babies who were christened this year. Over the weekend, Serbia’s Prince Stefan was baptized nearly ten-months after his birth. Prince Philip and Princess Danica’s son’s baptism was held on Saturday, December 15, at the Royal Chapel of St. Andrew the First-Called in the Royal Compound in Dedinje, Belgrade, Serbia.

Prince Stefan of Serbia was christened on December 15 Photo: Royal Palace Belgrade

Stefan was baptized by His Holiness Patriarch Irinej of Serbia. He was also joined by His Grace Bishop Lavrentije of Sabac, who baptized Stefan’s father, Prince Philip. For their son’s godparents, Danica and her husband picked Philip’s twin brother, Prince Alexander, and Petra Lazarevic and Dusan Antunovic — the latter two being longtime friends of the royal couple.

Stefan was all smiles at the ceremony wearing his christening gown, which is the same gown that was worn by His Majesty King Peter II. The adorable little Prince also sported blue overalls and a white shirt, along with a navy beanie and coat to stay warm in the snow. Meanwhile, proud mom Danica looked holiday-ready donning a magenta dress.

The baptism took place nearly ten-months after the Prince's birth Photo: Royal Palace Belgrade

The palace noted that after the christening, Prince Stefan “acquired the right and obligation to be the bearer of the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Karadjordje Star (1st class), which is the highest decoration of the Royal House.”

Prince Philip and his wife welcomed their first child together in February. The joyous occasion marked the first time a male child in the royal family was born in Serbia after 90 years. Stefan’s birth came less than five months after his parents tied the knot in a spectacular royal wedding that was attended by Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Queen Sofia of Spain.

Princess Danica's son was all smiles during the royal affair Photo: Royal Palace Belgrade

During dinner, the groom gave a heartfelt speech, telling his guests: “Danica and I thank you all for being with us on the most beautiful day of our lives so far. We are so happy to share the joy of this moment with you. We thank our parents for organizing this magnificent celebration for us here at the White Palace. And above all, thank you, Dana, for all your love and making for making me the happiest man in the world.”

Danica celebrated their first anniversary back in October by sharing a photo from their wedding day, which she captioned: "We keep in our hearts the most wonderful memories of that day #07.10.2017#year1."