Meghan Markle is getting a special gift from the Queen. According to The Times, the monarch is set to pass down a patronage to the Duchess of Sussex in the new year. Meghan, 37, will announce her first set of patronages in January and February. The mommy-to-be plans to visit the organizations before welcoming her and Prince Harry’s first child in the Spring. Before becoming an official royal in May, Meghan was vocal about the causes that meant the most to her. The former Suits actress has long championed women’s empowerment, education and the arts.

The Queen will pass down one of her patronages to Meghan Markle ahead of her maternity leave Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess has already done work and met with heads of organizations such as, the Campaign for Female Education, the Association of Commonwealth Universities. She has also met with Rufus Norri, the artistic directions of the National Theatre. Whichever organization the Queen will pass down to Meghan will be her first solo patronage. Meghan joins her husband, brother-in-law Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton as joint patron of the Royal Foundation.

In November, Harry made a solo trip to Zambia, where he met with members of CAMFED, an organization that tackles poverty and inequality in sub-Saharan Africa through education and empowering women. During the meeting, the father-to-be revealed that his wife already met members of the team.

“I know my wife, Meghan, had a wonderful meeting with Angeline Murimirwa from your [CAMFED} team this past spring, and sends her very best wishes to you all.” Meghan also made a surprise visit to the King’s College in London where she participated in a discussion about higher education with university leaders and students.

Meghan joins her husband, Prince William and Kate Middleton as joint patron of the royal foundation Photo: Getty Images

The conversation centered around gender equality, human trafficking, climate change and resilience. The Queen, who is patron to more than 600 organizations, has passed down a total of 25 patronage to the younger generation of royals. Last week, Kate Middleton announced that she is now the official patron of the Evelina London Children’s hospital.