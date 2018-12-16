The halls of Amalienborg have been decked with boughs of holly, and, more importantly, a superlatively stunning Christmas tree! Crown Princess Mary captured a gorgeous shot of the royal's holiday centerpiece - a real spruce, of course - which the family's official Instagram account shared with fans around the world. "Christmas spirit in the hall of Frederick VIII's palace, Amalienborg," the caption stated, "Here on the third Sunday of Advent."

A Danish royal Christmas! Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus

They credited the 46-year-old Princess with the portrait of the family's traditional-looking tree. Featuring an array of shiny ornaments, which varied in color and size, their tree was nothing out of the ordinary at first glance. That is, until we realized there were no lights strung along the branches!

GALLERY: THE MOST EXTRAVAGANT 2018 HOLIDAY DECOR FROM J.LO AND MORE CELEBRITIES

In lieu of the strings of twinkling electric bulbs that grace trees across America, the Danish royals deftly placed thin candles. This is a more common practice in Denmark, throwing a nod to the days when wax and fire were the only lights available to use. The eventual lighting of the tree is considered a sacred ritual for the family and will be done together.

The photo also gave us a look at some of the gold-trimmed palace's other holiday decor. Frosted pine cones can be seen sitting on a marble-topped table to the left, which also showcases a few other festive adornments. Oversized ornaments - in the traditional Danish Christmas gold color - were also displayed there, accented with red ribbon.

GALLERY: WE WISH ONE OF THESE ROYAL HOLIDAY CARDS WOULD SHOW UP IN OUR MAILBOX

Their prescriptive decorations are a symbol of their celebrations as well, with the family sticking to a customary gathering for the holidays. This year, Marselisborg Palace is once again the setting for the royal family’s Christmas, as it has been since 1972, according to their official website. Queen Margrethe II will begin her stay at the palace on December 21 and celebrate the holiday with the Crown Prince family as well as Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and children.