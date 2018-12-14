Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bringing the romance for this year’s holiday card. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the picture from their 2018 Christmas card on Friday, December 14. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year,” Kensington Palace said. The never-before-seen photo shows the royal pair holding hands as they look at at a stunning firework display.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card features a never-before-seen photo from their wedding reception Photo: Chris Allerton/Kensington Palace

In the black and white photo, Harry, 34, reaches behind his back and holds on to his wife’s hand as he wraps his other hand around her waist. Pictures from inside the wedding reception have not been seen until this moment. Meghan, 37, gives fans another glimpse of her stunning reception gown that was designed by Stella McCartney, while Harry wears his tuxedo. This is not the first time the Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019, have released a surprise image.

On the final day of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, Kensington Palace shared a picture of the Duchess snapped by her husband. “Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis,” the caption read. “Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.”

The sweet shot shows the former actress sweetly cradling her baby bump as she stands in the middle of New Zealand’s Whakarewarewa forest. According the royal reporter Omid Scobie, the royal pair took the photo after they snuck away from reporters and security for some alone time.

Meghan's reception dress was made by Stella McCartney Photo: Getty Images

The Sussexes are the only members of the royal family sharing their Christmas card. Kensington Palace also released The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s card, which features a brand new photo of them with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.