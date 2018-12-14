Christmas came early with the arrival of the Cambridges' Christmas card. On Friday, December 14, Kensington Palace gifted us with a gorgeous new photo of the royal family-of-five, and it includes a lot of denim. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their truly adorable kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis, are all perched on top of (what’s probably) the prettiest tree bark in England for the photo.

Prince William and Kate posed with their adorable kids for their 2018 Christmas card Photo: Matt Porteous

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” the palace penned on Instagram. The photo, shot by photographer Matt Porteous, was taken at their home, Anmer Hall, and will be used as the family’s Christmas card this year. And with good reason. Just look at the denim style the Cambridges are working. The image marks the first time we've seen future King, Prince George sporting jeans!

MORE: Cards of Christmas past: Relive the best royal holiday cards from 2017

For the photo session, Kate teamed her dark denim bottoms with a Fjallraven forest green Övik sweater and Asprey London small hoop earrings. The Duke of Cambridge paired his jeans with a blue plaid shirt, while five-year-old Prince George looked dapper in a sweater with a shirt collar, jeans and boots. If you look closely, you’ll notice that Princess Charlotte, three, recycled her older brother’s sweater (see here) that he wore for the Queen's 90th birthday photo shoot. She also wore the hand-me-down sweater earlier this year on her birthday in one of Prince Louis' first official photos. Speaking of the little Prince, seven-months, he also looked as cute as ever in the Christmas card photo wearing his own blue-colored getup like his dad and sister.

Princess Charlotte recycled her older brother’s sweater for the family picture Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

With the Christmas card now out, you must be wondering what the royals will be up to in the coming weeks. As in previous years, the family will likely attend Her Majesty's annual pre-Christmas lunch. As for Christmas, the Cambridges, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are reportedly spending the holiday at Sandringham with the Queen.

GALLERY: BEST PHOTOS OF GEORGE, CHARLOTTE AND LOUIS FROM 2018

Kate previously opened up about her children's excitement over the holidays. In November, she shared, “They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.”