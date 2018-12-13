Sweden’s royal tots are getting into the holiday spirit. The Swedish Royal Court shared two adorable photos of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar in honor of St. Lucia's Day (or St. Lucy's Day) on Thursday, December 13. The holiday is a Swedish tradition that marks the start of the Christmas season.

Estelle and Oscar got dressed up for St. Lucia's Day Photo: HRH Crown Princess Victoria

“A little lucia saw on Haga this morning,” the caption read (translated to English). The festive images were taken at the royals’ home, Haga Castle, by their mother, Crown Princess Victoria.

The photos show the future Queen, six, and her little brother, two, dressed up as Lucia and a stjärngosse (star boy), respectively. Estelle wore a white dress that featured a red sash and a crown of candles on her head, while Oscar donned a white garment, traditional cone hat and held a wand.

St. Lucia's Day is a Swedish tradition that marks the start of the holiday season Photo: HRH Crown Princess

In addition to the photos, the Royal Court also posted a video of a special palace visit from a school choir earlier in the day. “This morning, the Royal Palace received a visit by a lucia procession from Lilla Akademi's grade 6, who performed lucia and Christmas songs in the Southern Palace. Happy lucia!” the post was captioned in Swedish.

It’ll be a happy holiday season for the Swedish royal family. Earlier this month, a palace spokesman confirmed to HOLA! USA that Estelle's aunt Princess Madeleine and her family – husband Christopher O’Neill, along with their three kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne – who moved to the United States this year, will celebrate Christmas in Sweden.