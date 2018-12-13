'Tis the season for ugly holiday sweaters, hot cocoa, and, our personal favorite, royal Christmas cards! Zarzuela Palace released King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain's 2018 holiday card on Thursday, December 13. The monarchs look picture perfect in the scenic photo that also stars their daughters, 13-year-old Princess Leonor and 11-year-old Infanta Sofía.

The Spanish royal family's 2018 Christmas card photo was taken during their trip to Asturias Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

The card features a picture of the Spanish royal family taken when they went on a mountain hike in September through the National Park of Covadonga's Mountain in Asturias. The foursome was on hand to commemorate the reserve's 100th anniversary, which also happened to be Princess Leonor's first visit to her principality. It marked a meaningful and significant milestone for the future Queen of Spain.

Accompanying the grand picture of the royal family's holiday card is a handwritten message by King Felipe that reads, "With great affection and our best wishes," as well as signatures from the Queen, Princess and Infanta.

The card also features a handwritten message by King Felipe: "With great affection and our best wishes" Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

The royals' card is less formal than last year's, which was taken during Spain's National Day. Meanwhile, this year, the monarchs and their daughters were dressed down in their hiking ensembles, with Felipe holding a hiking stick. The royals were all smiles posing in front of the Lakes of Covadonga in Asturias.

King Felipe's parents former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía also released their own holiday cards this year Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

Letizia and her family weren't the only ones who got in on the Christmas card fun. King Felipe's parents, former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía also released their Christmas card with a message that reads: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2019." The two, who both celebrated their 80th birthdays this year, usually opt for a painting for their cards, but they changed it up this year by posing together, and we love it!