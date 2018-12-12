It's that time of year again, when the world finds out who and what they googled the most. Was it the birth of Khloe Kardashian's baby True or her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson? Demi Lovato's heartbreaking overdose? Or was it Meghan Markle mania? If you've recently googled "Meghan Markle nail polish" or Meghan Markle baby bump," then you know the answer. Yes, Meghan was this year's most googled person, and we can definitely believe it.

The Duchess of Sussex was the top trending person on Google in 2018 Photo: Getty Images

According to Google, the Duchess of Sussex was the top trending person in 2018, and on top of that, she was the only royal featured on the list (sorry, Prince Harry!). Among the top trending people of the year were Demi, Khloe, Cardi B, and Hailey Baldwin. And no, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were not on the list.

As far as other top trending topics go, the royals dominated with the Royal Wedding coming in at fourth place for most googled news events (don't forget there were two this year, with Meghan and Harry's spring wedding in May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's fall wedding in October). Other hard-hitting events included the World Cup and election results. Marvel's Black Panther and Stan Lee also made the top searches list, while Donald Glover and heartthrob Noah Centineo were among the most searched actors list. Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott and newlywed Nick Jonas were also on the list for top trending musicians.

And we the people aren't the only ones with Meghan on our mind. TIME announced this week that Meghan was shortlisted to be TIME's Person of the Year. She was a wide-eyed beautiful American actress who, in a matter of a year, became the Duchess of Sussex. Her modern touch to a centuries-old establishment captivated the world. She's not the only royal who has caught the attention of this prestigious recognition. In 1952, Queen Elizabeth was named TIME's Person of the year and Wallis Simpson (the American actress who later became the Duchess of Windsor when she married Edward VIII) was TIME's Person of the Year in 1936.

So yeah, Meghan is dominating 2018. You go, girl!