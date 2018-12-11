Meghan Markle’s year may be hard to top! In 2018, the Duchess of Sussex welcomed a host of changes to her life. She kicked off the year with one of the biggest royal weddings. Followed that with a host of milestones with her new royal title. And topped it off with the announcement of her and Prince Harry’s first child. The 37-year-old may have exciting things ahead, but it’s safe to say that this year took the cake. Watch the video above to see why 2018 was the best year of Meghan’s life.