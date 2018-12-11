Princess Beatrice Makes First Public Appearance with Boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a glam date night with her Italian boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and the property developer stepped out on Monday, December 10, for the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala in New York. Sadly, there are no photos of the couple together, but we can bet they looked stunning.

Princess Beatrice and Karlie Kloss were seen laughing and sipping on champagne at the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala on December 10 inside the New York Public Library Photo: Getty Images

The dazzling event was held in honor of American philosopher Martha C. Nussbaum, and drew notable influencers from the worlds of business, technology, science, art and philosophy. Some attendees included Tony-award winning actress Rachel Bay Jones, BBC News journalist Razia Iqbal, and, of course, our very own Princess of York and her new beau Edoardo. She was wearing a sleek black maxi dress with a long flowing cape and a cinched-in belt, while he was probably wearing a dapper suit. Again, no pics.

Although the two were not photographed together, the couple were seen mingling with guests, including supermodel (and good friend to the Princess) Karlie Kloss. They were also spotted congratulating and admiring honoree Martha for her many accomplishments and receiving the award of the night.

The Princess and BBC journalist Razia Iqbal were among the guests at the A-list event Photo: Getty Images

It's believed that this is the royal's first relationship since her public split from Dave Clark back in 2016, whom she dated for ten years. They were always seen attending fabulous events together (think Wimbledon and movie premieres). The 30-year-old royal and Edoardo have reportedly been dating since September, however it wasn't until last month that Beatrice introduced her beau to friends at an exclusive party. Edoardo is also rumored to have met the royal's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. All we know, is that we cannot wait to see a photo of the happy couple together!