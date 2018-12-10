It's true. Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is just like us. And who are we? We're the type of people who will totally fangirl hard over seeing our favorite singers live. And this weekend, Jazmin proved that she too is not immune to being star-struck. On Sunday night (December 9), Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter along with boyfriend Ian Mellencamp went to the concerts of all concerts this holiday season. The duo went to see Puerto Rican legend Jose Feliciano. For those of you who don't know, he's the singer who dreamed up the song Feliz Navidad.

Jose Feliciano sang his hit song Feliz Navidad at his holiday show at Sony Hall in New York Photo: Getty Images

Yes, Jose made one of the most famous holiday songs ever, and in true fangirl fashion, Jazmin, 26, caught basically the whole concert on her Instagram. From the Bee Gees to Harry Styles, he sang different covers and covered a wide spectrum of artists and songs during the show, and Jazmin was loving it.

MORE: Jazmin Grace Grimaldi shares all about her life-changing experience in Fiji

After the concert, Jazmin and Ian got to meet the singer backstage and snapped an Insta Story with him, which was captioned: "Rock n Roll with our talented friend @soyjosefeliciano @sonyhall tonight! #josefeliciano #christmasconcert #nyc #backstage."

Jazmin and Ian caught up with the Feliz Navidad singer backstage Photo: Instagram/jazmingrimaldi

As for Jazmin's own singing career, expect big things from Grace Kelly's granddaughter. "I’m just starting and working hard on my acting and singing career," she told HOLA! USA last month. "I aim to release my debut single, Fearless, very soon. I also acted in my first indie feature film that premieres this year called Cicada," she added. "Pursuing a career in the arts is not for the faint of heart, you’ve got to love it!"