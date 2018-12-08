Princess Charlotte is taking after her grandfather. Prince Charles is opening up about his love of the arts and attending ballets during the BBC Private Passions radio show. During his conversation with host Michael Berkeley, the 70-year-old royal is set to discuss the time playing the cello in the Cambridge University Trinity College Orchestra. The royal will only talk about the time he spent with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, attending concerts and ballets throughout his childhood. Prince William and Kate Middleton's three-year-old daughter is following in the footsteps of her grandfather.

Prince Charles and Princess Charlotte share the same hobby Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, the little royal attended a special viewing of The Nutcracker with her mother. During the outing, Charlotte patiently held on to her mother’s hand while the Duchess chatted with other guests. Kate, 36, has been open about Charlotte’s love of dance. The Duchess previously told English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo, “She absolutely loves it.”

Like her grandfather, the little Princess enjoys attending the ballet Photo: Getty Images

The Cambridge household is full of dancers. It was recently revealed that Prince George is enrolled in weekly ballet lessons at Thomas Battersea. During the private lessons, a teacher conducts a 35-minute session accompanied by a live pianist. The Duke of Cambridge was excited to share his son’s passion for his new skill while speaking with students in October. “George is doing dancing as well,” he told a young dancer at Kensington Palace. “He loves it.”