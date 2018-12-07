Meeting the Queen can be nerve-wracking – just ask nine-year-old Nathan Grant. The young boy waited to greet Her Majesty on Wednesday, December 5, at the Thomas Coram Foundation for Children in London; however the encounter proved to be too much for him to handle. Rather than a curtsy, bow or handshake, the monarch was greeted with a crawl.

From the moment Queen Elizabeth arrived, Nathan, who was dressed sharply in a suit and tie, looked nervous with his eyes wide standing in front of his mom Carrie and dad David. “We are hosting today and this is our adopted son,” Carrie told the Queen, which prompted Nathan to drop to his knees, crawl between his parents’ legs and dash to the nearest exit.

The boy’s mom laughed, “That’s his version of a bow.” The 92-year-old royal was clearly amused by the moment and smiled. While Nathan might have run off from the Queen, he did bid farewell from the door, shouting, “Bye!”

Prince George’s Gan-Gan visited the children’s charity on Wednesday to open the new Queen Elizabeth II Centre, which was launched to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the birth of philanthropist Thomas Coram. It will serve to provide care for children. Nathan’s parents are supporters of the center. During the outing, the Queen helped decorate a Christmas tree and was serenaded with carols, including Jingle Bells. However, Wednesday's hilarious encounter with Nathan is perhaps our favorite moment of the day, and a fun reminder that kids do the darndest things!