Dancing with the sugar plum fairies! Princess Leonore of Sweden made the cutest little ballerina in a holiday production. Proud mom Princess Madeleine took to her Instagram on Thursday, December 6, to share a snapshot of her tiny dancer in action. “Our very own Nutcracker ballerina!,” the Swedish royal penned alongside a picture from her daughter’s performance. Leonore, four, looked adorable sporting a white tutu and her hair pulled back into a bun, while dancing on stage.

It was announced in August that Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill, along with their three young children – Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, three, and Princess Adrienne, eight-months – would be moving from London to the United States, specifically Florida. However, they will reunite with their royal relatives across the pond for the holidays. A spokesman for Her Royal Highness confirmed to HOLA! USA that “Princess Madeleine and her family will celebrate Christmas in Sweden.”

The royal family appears to be adjusting to their new home in Florida quite nicely. Following their move, Madeleine, 36, shared photos of her kids enjoying fall at a pumpkin patch, celebrating Halloween, and now her firstborn’s holiday recital.

Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, Royal Court, Sweden

Leonore isn’t the only royal who is a fan of ballet. Kate Middleton and her three-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, recently attended a performance of The Nutcracker in London. The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, took her little girl to a rehearsal performance of the classic show at the Royal Opera House.

Photo: Getty Images

Back in March, the Duke of Cambridge revealed, "My daughter Charlotte loves dancing" – and so does her big brother, Prince George! It appears Princess Diana's oldest grandchildren have taken after her and her love for dancing. In October, Prince William shared, "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it." He added: "My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing."