Happy birthday, Princess Sofia! The Swedish royal turned 34-years-old on Thursday, December 6. To mark the occasion, the Swedish Royal Court released a gorgeous new portrait of the mom-of-two. “Today, Princess Sofia is 34 years old. Happy Birthday!,” the palace penned alongside the stunning birthday photo posted on Instagram.

Sofia styled her dark, long layered locks down for the photo session, while wearing an oatmeal-colored long-sleeve top and black trousers. As for how Sofia plans on celebrating her special day? The palace’s Director of Information and Press, Margareta Thorgren, told Swedish news outlet Svenskdam that “The princess will celebrate the birthday with the family.”

GALLERY: PRINCESS SOFIA AND MORE REBEL ROYALS WHO HAVE TATTOOS

Sofia is married to King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s only son, Prince Carl Philip, 39. The pair tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding back in 2015. Since then, the Prince Couple has welcomed two sons – Prince Alexander, two, and Prince Gabriel, one.

Last year, the anti-bullying advocate opened up about raising two boys. "We try to create as much family time as possible in the evenings, with bathing and knighting and getting on site routine,” Sofia said in an interview with Kupé magazine.

GALLERY: RELIVE PRINCESS SOFIA AND PRINCE CARL PHILIP'S ROYAL WEDDING

She continued: “Gabriel now sleeps and eats most, but we still have a couple of small glimpses that it’s tougher with two than with a child. But there is also twice as much love.” Like any parent, Sofia admitted that she worries about her children’s future. "We are worried about similar things that other parents do such as bullying and exclusion,” the Princess shared. “We want our children to find a place in life where they feel safe and we as parents will do our best to create such a place.”