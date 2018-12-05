It was back to school for Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex made an announced solo visit to the King's College London on Wednesday, December 5. The former American actress, 37, was on hand to attend an Association of Commonwealth Universities event to see how higher education can “help build a better world.” Issues discussed included human trafficking, modern slavery, gender equality and inclusion, peace and reconciliation, and climate change and resilience.

Today we brought together university leaders, academics & #students to discuss how we can build a better world through #highered. We were honoured to be joined by HRH The Duchess of Sussex. Thanks to @KingsCollegeLon for hosting! https://t.co/SoowV30PFS pic.twitter.com/ugFQP46Gbg — The ACU (@The_ACU) December 5, 2018

The royal mom-to-be wore a dark outfit for the occasion, while styling her dark tresses down. Meghan was photographed sitting during the discussions, taking notes. The Duchess has previously highlighted the importance of education. During her royal tour of Fiji with husband Prince Harry in October, the Suits alum delivered a speech about women’s education.

“As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university. From the moment you receive your acceptance letter, to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni, and the moment you receive your diploma. The journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful, and pivotal one,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images

Meghan noted, “Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. Providing them with access to education is the key to economic and social development. Because when girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them.”

Meghan's growing baby bump was on display as she left a carol service with Prince Harry on December 4 Photo: 2018 REX Features/Shutterstock /The Grosby Group

The Duchess’ unannounced outing came the day after she and Harry attended a charity carol service that was held in support of the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund. The fund was set up in memory of one of Prince William and Prince Harry’s friends who died in a car crash back in 2002. Photos of Meghan leaving the event showed the royal’s growing baby bump, which appears to have popped!

Sister-in-law Kate Middleton recently expressed her excitement over baby Sussex. She told a well-wisher in Leicester City, “It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis.” Kate added: “It’ll be really special.”