While he might only be seven-months-old, Prince Louis is already learning a key skill: the royal wave. Kate Middleton made the adorable revelation on Wednesday, December 5, while speaking to a well-wisher during a walkabout at the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!’s royal reporter Emily Nash, “Kate told one well-wisher how Prince Louis is learning to wave” — big sister Princess Charlotte, three, is already a pro! The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, recently noted that her youngest son is “getting to be a big boy.”

Kate and Prince William traveled on Wednesday to Cyprus where they helped spread holiday cheer, meeting with military personnel and families living at the base. The royal couple also passed out presents to the Squadron 11.

The Duchess, who was dressed characteristically stylish in a green Smythe blazer, white top, and wide-leg trousers, shared a sweet moment with a young royal fan while meeting members of the local community. Emily Nash reported that Kate promised a “little girl [that] she would come back in a pink dress and crown.” The fan was one day too late. The Duchess had a tiara handy the night before!

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Her Majesty at the Diplomatic Reception held at Buckingham Palace. Kate looked like a Disney Princess come to life wearing a dazzling bespoke gown by Jenny Packham and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s favorite tiara, the Lover’s Knot.

Earlier that day, on December 4, William and Kate hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for families and children of deployed RAF personnel. During the fun-filled holiday event, the Duchess made a personal speech. “As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they’ve trained for. When William served in the Falklands or went search and rescue, I remember how it felt. But I can’t imagine how it feels when your loved ones are away on active service over Christmas or at those special family moments,” she said.

“The absence of people you love must be especially hard at this time of year,” Kate continued. “William and I, however, hope that today shows, in some small way, how much you are all valued. We should never forget our military families and all the service you do for us all.”