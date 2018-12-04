Prince William and Kate Middleton started off the holiday season with service. On Tuesday, December 4, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their two-day holiday celebration with military personnel and their families with a party at Kensington Palace. The festive bash – which was held yards away from the couple’s home at the palace’s Orangery – honored the families of the thousands of soldiers who are serving in Cyprus over the holiday season. William and Kate were relaxed as they mingled with partners, parents and children of RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham.

Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted a holiday party at Kensington Palace Photo: Getty Images

The event was full of holiday-themed activities. Around the party, there were stalls for the attendees to decorate stockings and snow globes. There was also a photo booth and a cracker decorating station – where the 36-year-old Prince joined children and tried his hand at decorating. Keeping the service members in mind, there was a mailbox set up, so families could send letters and photos to the soldiers who will be away for the holiday.

The Duke and Duchess were relaxed during the celebration. William opted to wear a blue sweater and pants. Kate was festive, and on trend in a tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt and a black cashmere cardigan by Brora. The parents of Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and seven-month-old Prince Louis showed off their playful sides during the outing.

The Duke and Duchess' event honored military families Photo: Getty Images

While walking into the party, the two couldn’t contain their laughter as they strolled past a machine blowing out snow. The duo were also all-smiles as they greeted Santa Claus. On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess will fly to the Royal Air Force Base on Cyrus to visit the troops and hand out Christmas cards and gifts from their family members in the UK. The royals will meet with personnel and staff members serving and living on the military base.