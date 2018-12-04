Travel like a Duchess! Inside Meghan and Kate's fave hotels

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have stayed at one of the world’s most beautiful palaces in India, a private log cabin in Africa and five-star world hotels while traveling the globe. As busy royals, the Duchesses are often on the go, and their accommodations require the world’s top hotels, surely fit for a royal. Everything from The Carlyle in New York City to the Cliveden House in Berkshire, take a look inside some of the most fabulous places they’ve stayed. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to travel like a royal, allow us to show you!